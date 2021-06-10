Covid testing programme rolled out to every post-primary pupil

All pupils in post primary schools are to be included in a programme of regular Covid testing, the Health and Education Ministers have announced.

Since the return of face-to-face teaching in March, the lateral flow tests had been made available to pupils in years 12-14 attending schools across Northern Ireland, as well as all members of staff.

Health Minister Robin Swann said the testing had already proved successful, and had identified “a significant number” of positive cases” in schools.

The twice weekly tests were one of the key measures put in place to allow the full return to school after the Easter break.

Starting this week, the offer of twice-weekly testing will be expanded to pupils in years 8 to 11.

Mr Swann said the measure was to provide further reassurance to the school community and families.

“The aim of testing is to identify asymptomatic individuals so they and their close contacts can be isolated, breaking chains of transmission in the school and beyond,” the Minister said.

“To date, the programme has successfully identified a significant number of positive cases in schools, enabling contact tracing and helping to minimise the risk of transmission.

“Asymptomatic testing should be used in addition to the range of other measures in place in schools and wider society such as social distancing, hand hygiene and face coverings.”

He said the measure will help maintain the progress being made in preventing the spread of the virus.

“With our successful vaccine programme we’ve made tremendous progress in our fight against Covid-19, but we must remain cautious and take every step possible to prevent the spread of the virus,” he added.

Testing for school staff and pupils is twice weekly, three to four days apart, to give a result within half an hour.

Pupils have received instruction on how to take the tests at home.

Education Minister Peter Weir said the extension to testing will provide “an additional mitigation” within the school environment.

“I have been working closely with Minister Swann throughout this pandemic to ensure that my Department can provide the most up to date guidance to schools, taking account of all available public health advice,” said Mr Weir, who will be replaced as Education Minister by the DUP’s Michelle McIlveen on Monday.

“Regular testing of staff and pupils, who do not have symptoms of Covid-19, is an important additional mitigation available to schools.

“The purpose of asymptomatic testing is to find individuals who are infected but do not realise it. They can then be advised to isolate, so reducing the risk of them unwittingly spreading infection in the school and elsewhere.

“Post-primary schools are encouraged to make use of their stock to extend the offer to all pupils in Years 8-11 for the remaining weeks of term. Further stock is available from the Education Authority if required.”

Anyone who receives a positive result will have to isolate along with members of their households from the time of their result. A confirmation PCR test will be required for everyone who tests positive on LFD. If the further test result is negative, isolation can end and the pupil return to school as normal.

If the PCR test result is positive, a full 10 days of self-isolation should be completed.