Craigavon Senior High School forced to close doors after 48 pupils test positive for Covid-19

Parents praise speedy response of staff to virus outbreak on campus

Around 50 pupils are reported to have tested positive for Covid-19 at Craigavon Senior High School, and as a result the school is to close this week, the Belfast Telegraph has learned.

It’s understood the Public Health Agency (PHA) was called in to the school last Friday, and voluntary testing was carried out over the weekend.

Sky News reported that 48 students had tested positive in the space of four days.

Many parents have praised the school’s response to the outbreak.

A note on the school Facebook page from the Principal Mrs Ruth Harkness said: “As we continue to work with the PHA we would encourage all our students from the Portadown Campus to take the opportunity to get a Covid-19 test.

“The mobile testing unit will be operational for students and staff from our Portadown Campus until 4pm today — Sunday 15 November 2020.

“Our aim is to support the PHA in obtaining as much information as possible around the current Covid-19 cluster within our Portadown school community.

“Our priority at this time is the safety and welfare of all our students, staff & wider community.”

Upper Bann MLA Doug Beattie said he had become aware of the issue on Friday.

“A number of staff and pupils tested positive for Covid. The Public Health Agency was called in, and the school has been doing voluntary pupil and staff testing on over the weekend — and it looks like the numbers have increased considerably, and could well increase further,” he said.

Mr Beattie said he’d been told the school was having to close this week

Craigavon Senior High is a split institution, with campuses in both Portadown and Lurgan.

It’s understood that the Lurgan campus is not affected.

Parents posting on social media appeared content with how the school was dealing with it, praising its speedy reaction.

Parent Angela Smyth said that her daughter was tested on Saturday at around 3pm and the results were through by 6.30am on Sunday — “super quick and thankfully negative”.

Julie McLennan said it was a “brilliant set up and results back quicker than 24 hours. Thanks for being proactive.”

Upper Bann Alliance Councillor Eoin Tennyson added: “Thinking of all the staff and students affected.

“Thank you for being so proactive.”