Crisis in our FE colleges ‘fuelling NI’s skills deficit’

A new approach is needed to address falling numbers of students at Northern Ireland’s six further education colleges, it has been warned.

It comes as figures from the Department for the Economy showed a drop of 20% in pupil numbers in the first year of the Covid pandemic.

Read more NI’s further education colleges see sharp fall in student numbers

Ken Webb, the chair of the College Principals’ Group, said this was not just down to a record year of exam results at A-level and GCSE, but had roots in existing education policy.

The Department blamed the falling student numbers on exam grades, which were teacher assessed, which saw 56,000 students go on to study at further education colleges in 2020/21, compared to 71,000 in the previous academic year.

The last five years have seen numbers fall from a high of 80,000 in 2016/17.

“The implementation of Department of Education’s Entitlement Framework has resulted in a changed education system with increased duplication of courses such as schools offering vocational courses at both Key Stage 4 and at A-level,” said Mr Webb.

“We have also seen an increase in unsustainable sixth forms, an issue highlighted by the Education Authority’s Area Planning report last week. These statistics highlight that policy must put the needs of the learners first.

“School post-16 isn’t for everyone, and we are failing young people if we do not provide them with all the information they need to make more informed decisions following their GCSEs and A-levels.

“Colleges have seen year-on-year increases in the number of school leavers and adult returners opting to take on apprenticeships.

“These vocational pathways provide alternative routes and we need to see these grow if we are to address future skills needs.”

Over a five year span the number of students leaving colleges with qualifications has fallen by a third, from 83,000 in 2016-17 to around 52,000 qualifications awarded in 2020-21, leaving the economy with not as many trained and qualified applicants for jobs.

“There is a skills deficit in Northern Ireland. The colleges are providing opportunities for students to become highly skilled. This cannot be achieved without students accessing the right information,” said Mr Webb.

“We are urging the Departments of Education and Economy to work together to provide solutions and to improve partnership working between colleges and schools so that vocational options are promoted, career guidance is more rounded, and students are offered all the information to make the best educational choice for themselves.

“This begins by changing educational policy and ensuring that vocational education and training is promoted as a viable alternative to the traditional academic pathways.”

Some 13,600 fewer qualifications were awarded between 2019-20 and 2020-21 – down 20%.