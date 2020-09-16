Curbs put on students living in halls of residence in Northern Ireland

Students moving in to halls of residence will be limited in their movements and in numbers assigned to each "household". Pictured is the interior of John Bell House

Ulster University and Queen's have introduced measures to limit the spread of Covid-19 among students in apartments.

New regulations bar the mixing of households in private dwellings in some areas, and limit the number of people allowed to gather in private gardens to six and from two homes.

Both universities and other colleges are describing the apartments as households, with no guests allowed.

International students arrived just under two weeks ago and have been in quarantine.

"Student apartments are being treated as households and students are not allowed to have guests from other households visit their accommodation," Queen's said.

"Any students required to self-isolate will be fully supported to do so by staff and all students living in university accommodation are required to complete an online induction to ensure they understand what they should do to play their part." Queen's said a range of measures to minimise the risk of infection in accommodation is in place, such as capacity restrictions in shared spaces and one-way systems to maintain social distancing. Cleaning materials are also being provided.

The numbers in each apartment will vary but students will not be allowed to have guests and any gatherings will not exceed the maximum allowed in each kitchen or common room. This will be as low as five.

At Ulster University staff have attempted to house students from similar courses together.

"Students would form their own 'household' and be able to live within their apartment with up to seven other students," Ulster University stated on its website.

"This approach is being taken in line with guidance available for higher education at a national level to ensure the safety and wellbeing of residents in student accommodation.

"Risk assessments will be conducted within accommodation with protective measures and guidelines advised to residents in line with current public health recommendations."