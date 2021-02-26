Dates for Northern Ireland exam grades confirmed

A-level pupils will receive their examination grades on August 10 this year, with GCSE grades available two days later.

Education Minister Peter Weir confirmed the dates yesterday, with this year's grades to be decided by teacher assessments with all examinations cancelled due to Covid restrictions.

"Given the importance of A-level results for admission to universities, it is important that CCEA AS and A-level results are aligned with those from other jurisdictions to ensure that Northern Ireland pupils are not disadvantaged," said Mr Weir.

Both England and Wales have announced that pupils in those jurisdictions will receive results on the same dates.

Mr Weir added: "I appreciate that issuing GCSE results in the same week as AS and A-level results may provide challenges for both CCEA and for schools, but while far from perfect, I believe this decision will provide clarity and parity to all our students."

Under the Executive plan for pupils to return to schools, those in exam years 12-14 are due back in class on March 22, a week before the Easter holidays.