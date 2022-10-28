Delays see costs for Strule Shared Education Campus in Omagh soar by £60m

Plans for Strule Education Campus in Omagh have been ongoing since 2013.

The cost of the Strule Shared Education Campus in Omagh has rocketed by over £60m – after five years of delays and with no completion date set in stone.

First announced almost 10 years ago, it was originally due to fully open in 2021 and aims to bring six schools together on a single site. However, so far, only one school has been completed.

Arvalee Special School opened in 2016, with Loreto Grammar School, Omagh High School, Sacred Heart College, Omagh Academy and Christian Brothers Grammar School to get new buildings on the campus.

The initial budget was set at £169m, but with £45m already spent in site development work and a further £183m now needed, the final sum will come in at over £230m and could rise again should the current expected completion date of 2026 be pushed back.

SDLP MLA Daniel McCrossan said: “When the project was first announced in 2013, people in Omagh were promised that this campus would be opened in 2021. We have already had five years of delays.

“The initial budget was £169m, and over £45m has already been spent, so costs have already risen by over £60m.”

Further issues in appointing a contractor, with a tender deadline of spring 2023, have put plans to restart work next year in doubt.

“Given problems with building contractor costs at both this site and more generally, I wouldn’t be surprised to see costs rise even further,” added Mr McCrossan.

“If a contractor cannot be appointed, we will see further delays. Young people in Omagh and west Tyrone need these new schools and facilities, and I will continue to press the minister until they are built and open.”

The rising costs of what was supposed to be a flagship project come as outgoing Education Minister Michelle McIlveen once again made it clear just how much financial pressure the department is facing as she detailed extensive unavoidable cost pressures and rising service demands associated with delivering statutory and policy obligations amounting to £530m.

“Education is facing extensive unavoidable cost pressures and rising service demands associated with delivering statutory and policy obligations,” said Ms McIlveen in response to an Assembly question from party colleague Diane Dodds.

“Taking into consideration an indicative baseline of £2,269.6m and only those pressures which are deemed to be inescapable or pre-committed, the department reported an initial estimated resource funding gap of £366m for 2022-23, with the gap increasing in subsequent years. Following a recent review, these pressures are now estimated to be £530m.

“This covers a range of pressures including teaching and non-teaching pay, the rising costs of funding special education needs, resourcing pressures in schools, school holiday food grant payments, increased energy costs and the Engage programme.

“There are also a number of other general resource education pressures assessed as high priority or desirable estimated at £14m for 2022-23, £47m for 2023-24 and £48m for 2024-25.”

Ms McIlveen said there remains £34.5m of ring-fenced funding for Fresh Start projects, which is only sufficient to meet the department’s contractual commitments.