Demand for integrated education in NI ‘not being met’, says charity as Stormont department criticised

The Integrated Education Fund (IEF) has hit out at the Department of Education for what it said is 40 years of failure to advance integrated education in Northern Ireland.

The charity was giving evidence at Stormont’s Education Committee as MLAs consider a private member’s bill from Alliance MLA Kellie Armstrong.

The bill aims to reform and meet the growing demand for integrated education, giving it the same support as controlled and maintained schools, allowing for its promotion and provision.

“The divisions within our society will be harder to overcome as long as the vast majority of young people in our society are educated separately in a segregated system,” Tina Merron, chief executive of the Integrated Education Fund, told MLAs.

“We share a vision held by a majority of citizens. The development of more integrated education is a response to demand.

“It’s been 25 years since the Good Friday Agreement, and we are genuinely finding it difficult to find examples of proactive steps being taken by the NI Executive and the Department of Education to encourage and facilitate integrated education.

“2021 marks 40 years of Lagan College, the first integrated school in Northern Ireland. We have 68 integrated schools, four new since September, 20 more are waiting on a decision, 30 more are in discussions and five more have requested information this week alone. There is genuine and clear demand and it is not being met.”

Richard Lemon, a director at the Integrated Education Fund, added that a “withering critique” delivered by the Department of Education on the Integrated Education Bill has left the charity bitterly disappointed.

“That’s probably an understatement,” he told MLAs as the committee stage of the proposed change in legislation continued.

“We’ve had negativity for 40 years, so we’re not surprised. It’s still shocking to us.”

But Sinn Fein’s Nicola Brogan said MLAs across all parties had concerns over the bill, notably the premise that should it pass through Stormont before the end of the current Assembly term, the integrated sector would be placed above all other sectors in education.

She also quizzed the timing of the bill, considering the panel for the Independent Review of Education has just been appointed.

“We do not know what will be included in the Review,” said Mr Lemon.

“We do expect it to address the need for integrated education, but it is not do to report until 2023. How long will it be after that before any proposals are implemented, Five years? Ten years? The need for integrated education is now. It’s not acceptable to wait any longer.”

DUP MLA Diane Dodds also said there were several issues, including that the bill would place a legal requirement on the Department to ensure every new school in Northern Ireland would have to be integrated.

“Everyone agrees there is an issue about presumptions in law that any new school must be integrated. That sets integrated education on a completely different course. What we want is a level playing field. We want children to be educated together but this doesn’t have to be owned by the integrated movement.”

According to Paul Collins from the IEF, support for integrated education is overwhelming even within political parties.

He informed MLAS that the latest Lucid Talk Northern Ireland Attitude poll in 2021 showed support at 58% in the DUP, 74% in Sinn Fein, 77% in the SDLP, 78% in the UUP and 94% in the Alliance Party.

Though all MLAs did voice support for integrated education, they focused on reservations on the content of the bill.

“The Department of Education does not plan for integrated education,” said Tina Merron, “We want the Department to assess demand. Go out and ask the people,” she urged.

“Current demand is measured on what we have got, not what we can have.”

The bill’s sponsor, Kellie Armstrong MLA, had given evidence to the Education Committee on Wednesday.

Ms Armstrong admitted there were clauses in her bill “that can be improved on” but was keen to hear the committee’s scrutiny.

“I appreciate the department has made some assertions, though I don’t agree with many of them,” she told members.

“But our baby has been handed over to you for scrutiny.

“It is not intended to cause difficulties for anyone. We’re not opposed to meeting anyone to discuss any issues.”

Doubts remains over whether the bill can be advanced in the current Assembly term ahead of next year’s Stormont elections.