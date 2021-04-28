Department of Education failed to spend £20m of its budget

Extra Covid payments and the extended closure of schools have contributed to the Department of Education failing to spend £20m of its budget in the last school year.

The Department’s Director of Finance, Gary Fair, informed Stormont’s Education Committee that the Department has a “total non-ringfenced resource budget for this year” of £2.3bn, with schools having already been told of the allocation of funding.

But he added that the situation will be monitored throughout the year and the department will potentially be bidding for extra resources “in-year” to address ongoing funding pressures.

Mr Fair told MLAs that the department is planning an underspend of around 1% in the current financial year.

“That’s roughly about £20m,” he said.

“The year end position isn’t yet known, it’s still to be finalised,” he added.

SDLP MLA Daniel McCrossan said a lot of parents would be angry at the underspend considering the financial pressures and cuts in funding education has faced in the last decade.

“Unusually this year, unlike previous other years, it’s likely to be a small underspend position rather than an overspend position,” Mr Fair replied.

He added that the Education Minister is overcommitting on the budget by £81.2m on the basis that they will receive additional funding from the Finance Minister.

Sinn Fein MLA Pat Sheehan asked the Department official to explain what measures have been taken to ensure accountability and “value for money when it comes to expenditure on special educational needs”.

“There will be ongoing engagement between the Education Authority and the department on this,” said Mr Fair.

Alliance committee chair Chris Lyttle asked if there was still a financial crisis in education.

“I think it’s something that needs to be kept under review,” said Mr Fair.

“We have to be cognisant of the pressures that schools are telling us that they’re under,” adds the official.

“We aren’t happy with one year budgets, particularly on the capital side,” says Mr Fair.

“The department has been lobbying the Finance Department and in turn, it has been lobbying Treasury.”

Last week Dr Graham Gault, President of the National Association of Head Teachers, warned there would not be enough money to go round.

“Yes, this can be dressed up as a small uplift in funding,” he said.

“That can be welcomed, but it is many millions of pounds short of what is needed.”

Dr Gault says there are three simple, but key dimensions in assessing the available funding.

“Firstly, a decade of withdrawing hundreds of millions of pounds from frontline education has created huge deficit positions for many schools, which just get larger with each financial year,” he said.

“Secondly, aside from cumulative deficits from which most schools can never escape, the annual budgets allocated to schools are, in most cases, not enough to meet the basic spending needs of keeping a school open.

“And thirdly, of schools’ current spending, between 90% and 97% is allocated to basic staffing provision alone.

“It doesn’t take much working out to imagine what is left for the resourcing of children’s learning and development after the essential costs are met like heat, electricity, the list goes.”

Mr Fair was unable to tell the committee how much funding has been allocated to help young people over the summer months.

When quizzed by UUP member Robbie Butler on underachievement in young males, food poverty and period poverty, Mr Fair replied: “It’s ultimately up to the minister to decide on spending matters but the department takes all these matters into account, including gender budgeting.”