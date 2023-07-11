Department of Education ‘planning for 20% cut’ to Sure Start programme budget

Just a month after it looked like funding for the Department of Education’s Sure Start programme would be saved from damaging cuts in education, it’s understood the department is now planning a 20% reduction in the budget for the next financial year.

The programme was one of those that appeared safe from the cuts when the department pulled back from cutting services in June, but managers are looking at a 20% slash, which will include looking to reduce the number of sites offering the service.

This would include cutting outreach facilities alongside building and facilities costs.

The 28 Sure Start projects across Northern Ireland support parents with children aged under four years old living in disadvantaged areas.

The programme offers help to parents from pregnancy until their child starts school, providing health and family support, as well as early education services, which are designed to support children’s learning skills, wellbeing and social and emotional development.

SDLP education spokesperson Daniel McCrossan said there will be great concern at the damage budget cuts will do.

The West Tyrone MLA said he has already been contacted by concerned local parents who were told their children would have to transfer to a different Sure Start centre, miles from their current facility.

“Sure Start programme users and staff breathed a sigh of relief when the department rolled back its plans to cut a large amount of funding that would have decimated services for parents and young children,” he said.

“However, it seems this may now have been a temporary reprieve, as I understand that managers have been told to look at a 20% cut in the next financial year.

“We are in an extremely difficult financial position, but I would have thought the department would have recognised how important these services are to families given the outcry and strength of feeling that emerged at the previous planned cuts.

“We can hardly expect staff to work to the best of their ability with further budget cuts hanging over them, while parents will worry that services they have come to rely on could be changed or even closed.

“Sure Start helps children in some of the most disadvantaged areas throughout their earliest years, supporting them to develop skills and preparing them for school and giving them tools that will benefit them throughout their life.

“We cannot allow this to be ripped away from those who need it most, particularly given the chronic underfunding of our education sector.

“There is still plenty of time to avert any cuts to Sure Start and other important services. The absence of the Executive and Assembly is allowing the Tories to implement their austerity agenda here and we are powerless to do anything to stop it while the DUP refuse to do their jobs.

“Instead of further cuts, we need significant financial support and ministers in place to prevent any more damage to much-needed programmes like these.”