Derry Girls creator and Sky TV reporter among Ulster University honourary graduates

Lisa McGee, the award-winning playwright and writer of Derry Girls, will join those being conferred as honorary graduates when ceremonies are held in March.

At a ceremony to officially install Dr Colin Davidson as the sixth Chancellor of the University, the internationally renowned artist will be honoured for his outstanding commitment to remembrance, healing and excellence in the field of art.

Professor Rafael Bengoa, who led a review into the health service, and Lisa McGee, the award-winning playwright and writer of Derry Girls, will join those being conferred as honorary graduates in recognition of their exceptional contributions when graduation ceremonies are held in March.

For outstanding contribution to journalism, education and charitable projects in Northern Ireland, Sky News reporter David Blevins will be recognised alongside golf and hospitality consultant Wilma Erskine OBE, for her outstanding services to golf tourism, economic regeneration and securing Royal Portrush as the 2019 venue for the British Open.

Rt Reverend Ken Good and Dr Alastair Hamilton CBE are being recognised for their outstanding leadership while the commitment of Patrick Doherty OBE to economic and cultural development will also be honoured.

“Each year, we welcome thousands of students to Ulster University, and during their studies we strive to equip them with the skills, knowledge and experience required to make a positive contribution to society," Vice-Chancellor Professor Paul Bartholomew said.

“We firmly believe it is important that our students have positive role models to whom they can look up to for inspiration; role models who are making a real difference in the world around them, whether locally or globally.

“As a society and as individuals we have faced many challenges over the past two years. It is therefore timely and uplifting that we are now in a position to be able to honour these outstanding role models. Each of these individuals demonstrate leadership, resilience, integrity, progressive thinking, determination, talent and creativity, and they are a source of inspiration to us all.”

Dr Colin Davidson’s new role as Ulster University Chancellor combines ceremonial and ambassadorial duties, including the conferring of degrees at the upcoming graduation ceremonies to be held in March to celebrate the achievements of the Class of 2020 and 2021.

Chancellor Colin Davidson succeeds Dr James Nesbitt who served as Chancellor of Ulster University since 2010.