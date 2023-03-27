Development of the Northern Ireland school system explained

The education system in Northern Ireland consists of different types of schools under the control of management committees who are also the employers of teachers (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Religious influence on education dates back long before the formation of Northern Ireland over a century ago.

But the division of the island in 1921 saw a battle for the educational rights to children in the new Northern Ireland.

A common management system for schools attended by both Protestant and Catholic pupils was proposed, but was resisted by the churches on both sides.

What emerged cemented the path of the education system for a century to come, three classes of school: (State) Controlled, (Catholic) Maintained, and Voluntary (grammar schools: both Catholic and non-denominational).

The Protestant churches handed over control of education to the state, but at a price.

“The right of a school to select teachers according to their faith was a key demand of the Protestant churches in return for their agreement to transfer their schools to the state in the 1920s,” explained Dr Matt Milliken from Ulster University, who worked on the university’s Unesco Education Centre’s Transforming Education project over a number of years.

“It protected Protestant teaching jobs in the controlled sector.

“They argued that without the exception, Catholic teachers would be able to access 100% of the available teaching posts while Protestant teachers would only apply for 50%, those in controlled schools.”

For 60 years the status quo remained, keeping teachers and children of faith apart.

It was only in 1981, when Northern Ireland’s first integrated school opened, that Lagan College began to build bridges between communities at educational level.

The Controlled (mainly Protestant) and Maintained (mainly Catholic) sectors still dominate the educational landscape, and they continue to attract pupils of their own specific religion.

Only recently has the integrated sector begun to make inroads and start to transform the school system to be more reflective of society at large.

More recently, Irish Medium education has developed, though the statistics show it struggles to attract any pupils of a Protestant faith.