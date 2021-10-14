Diane Dawson: People called me a Sinn Fein Trojan horse, but there was nothing from paramilitaries

Diane Dawson, the school principal at the centre of an Irish language row, talks to Gail Walker about unionism, faith and going to buy perfume after her flat was damaged by a bomb

Gail Walker Thu 14 Oct 2021 at 00:32