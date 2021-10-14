Diane Dawson: People called me a Sinn Fein Trojan horse, but there was nothing from paramilitaries
Diane Dawson, the school principal at the centre of an Irish language row, talks to Gail Walker about unionism, faith and going to buy perfume after her flat was damaged by a bomb
Gail Walker
The day Diane Dawson was offered her first teaching job, she returned home to find her rented Belfast flat wrecked by a bomb at a nearby RUC station. Briefly, she considered tidying up but instead opted to jump on a bus into the city centre to treat herself to a bottle of perfume she’d never been able to afford before.