Distinguished Ulster physicist Professor Derrick Crothers dies aged 78

The death has been announced of distinguished Ulster physicist Professor Derrick Crothers.

The Belfast-born academic died in Belfast's Mater Infirmorum Hospital on Friday, his family said.

He was 78.

Professor Crothers had held a personal Chair in Theoretical Physics at Queen's University Belfast from 1985 until his retirement in 2007.

Born in 1942, he was educated at Bloomfield Collegiate school and later Rainey Endowed school in Magherafelt.

He later won a War Memorial scholarship to read mathematics at Balliol College, Oxford from 1960 to 1963.

After further study, he was awarded a doctorate from Queen's University, Belfast where he was to build his academic career.

In his youth a keen sportsman, Professor Crothers excelled in athletics and rugby, captaining Rainey's first XV and becoming Ulster Schools champion in both high jump and triple jump.

He later played for Belfast Harlequins Rugby Club, also serving on the club's committee as well as that of the North of Ireland Cricket and Football Club. He was at one time the public relations officer for both clubs.

Outside academic and sporting life, the physicist and mathematician entered politics for some years in the early 1970s, being elected to the short-lived Northern Ireland assembly in 1973 for the Alliance Party.

He represented the South Antrim constituency.

In 1979, he stood as a candidate for Belfast City Council for the Lower Falls area, but was not elected.

In the course of his long and distinguished academic career, Prof Crothers became an member of the Royal Irish Academy, and was at one time an external examiner at Trinity College, Dublin, and produced more than 350 learned publications, both books and papers.

He was also a Fellow of the Institute of Physics, the American Mathematical Society, and an Honorary Fellow of Trinity College, Dublin and an Honorary Professor of St Petersburg University.

Professor Crothers' funeral is to take place this coming Thursday at Roselawn crematorium.

Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions in force, the funeral service will be private.