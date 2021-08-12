Don’t leave us in the dark again on Covid measures, schools warn Executive

A letter to principals from the Education Minister has been criticised for not providing any firm guidance on Covid measures, only two weeks before pupils start returning to school.

The Executive has been urged not to leave schools in the dark again over changes to the rules ahead of the new term.

But a letter from Education Minister Michelle McIlveen received by school principals yesterday afternoon stated there were no new updates on restrictions.

The Executive will meet today to discuss Covid restrictions, including decisions on face coverings and bubbles in schools – although Ms McIlveen’s letter suggested they could be deferred again.

With the return to school coming well before the end of this month for many, and no further advice yet issued by the Department, school leaders fear they will be left racing against time to prepare for pupils coming back to the classroom.

President of the National Association of Head Teachers in Northern Ireland, Dr Graham Gault, said now is the time to be making the key decisions, not in late August.

“The health and safety of our children and young people, and our staff and communities, must be the priority, and so we urge the Executive to make decisions based on the health context here, in Northern Ireland, rather than following decisions that other jurisdictions have made,” Dr Gault said.

“We sincerely hope that when our children return to school at the beginning of the new term, they will be able to remain ‘in school’, under the care and attention of their teachers and the wider school workforce, so it is imperative that decisions are taken that will enable that to happen.

“We also implore the Executive to avoid deferring decisions that our principals need clarity on. The reorganisation of a school’s safety mitigations and educational provisions cannot be achieved overnight, so decisions to inform the Department of Education’s guidance for school leaders are needed today and no later,” he said.

In her letter, Ms McIlveen informed principals: “I understand there will be a number of issues which you would like to have clarity on to support your preparation for the return of pupils.

“My officials have been reviewing the Department’s Covid-19 guidance for educational settings over the summer and it remains my intention to publish this ahead of the new term.

“You may be aware of the Executive decision in principle on July 8 that there would no longer be a requirement in guidance for bubbles and face coverings in classrooms, subject to ratification,” the Minister continued.

“The decision to ratify thus had been deferred until the Executive meeting on August 12. While I will continue to encourage my Executive colleagues to ratify this decision, it is ultimately a decision that has to be taken by the Executive, guided by the Department of Health, taking into account the relevant medical and scientific advice.

“I am also continuing to engage with Executive colleagues in relation to the current requirement for Under-18s who are identified as a close contact of a positive case to self-isolate for 10 days. I am aware of the differing policy approaches being taken across England, Scotland and Wales and the need for a level playing field for pupils, particularly those taking external examinations.

“While I recognise it is not yet possible to provide a definitive update on these issues, I will continue to work with Executive colleagues to resolve these issues as quickly as possible and publish relevant guidance ahead of the new academic year.”

The Department for Education has been contacted for further comment.