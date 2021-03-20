Don't tell teachers how to do their jobs, says union chief Angela Wallace

NASUWT boss wants Department of Education to shape fairer system for all pupils

Teachers are fed up being told how to do their jobs by people who have no experience in the profession, the president of Northern Ireland's leading teaching union will tell delegates at their annual conference today.

Angela Wallace, who leads the NASUWT in Northern Ireland, will also call on the Department of Education to look at world leaders in the educational field ahead of this year's independent review of the education and grasp the opportunity to shape a fairer system for all pupils.

"Everyone has an opinion on teachers and what teachers should be doing, everyone seems to know better than teachers," she said.

"Civil servants and ministers with little or no experience in the classroom now dictate to us what is best for our classes, our children and our schools.

"There is an advert on TV which goes along the lines 'you wouldn't book a plumber to fix your car; you wouldn't book a builder to bake your cake'. However, this year everyone has been called on to be a teacher and now everyone is an expert on teaching. As the ad says, leave it to the professionals."

Ms Wallace will reflect on the challenges of a year in the grip of the Covid emergency.

She added: "The first lockdown was particularly difficult as teachers had to grasp new areas of technology, assessment and learning. Teachers also had to become experts on risk assessments, hygiene, social distancing, bubbles and health and safety. The economy cannot function without schools. Parents cannot go into the workplace if schools are not open for their children.

"Parents find it increasingly difficult to home school and it is not through any fault of their own. They may not have the right equipment or technical know-how. They do not have the skills, patience, dedication which our professional training has equipped us with."

Many of our schools are not closed, she said, adding: "Teachers are not on holiday."

Ms Wallace also said that the pandemic has highlighted the poverty of our children, especially in Northern Ireland, due to the last 10 years of austerity and lack of funding. She also cited the intervention of Manchester United and England star Marcus Rashford on the issue.

"Families should not have to be relying on football stars and other celebrities to highlight fundamental issues," she said.

"I would love to see a campaign here, similar to the one in Scotland, which is trying to promote free school meals for all."

Ms Wallace also painted a stark picture of the issues teachers have faced over last minute decisions from the Department.

"Guidelines and decisions have been left very last-minute," she said. "Teachers have been left frightened, stressed, petrified. Unfortunately our vaccine campaign was largely ignored."

And ahead of the return of most children to school from Monday, Ms Wallace said there were serious questions over what the 'new normal' would look like.

"Now is the time for the return to "normal". But do we want to?" she said.

"Do we want to see the workload of teachers increased with sheer bureaucracy? Do we want to give in to examination board demands? Do we want to see children age 11 stressed out about transfer tests?

"Do we want to see an increase yet again in those school age children for whom the academic system no longer works? Do we want to see students in debt which they may or may not be able to pay off because their university course has not prepared them for any suitable career?

"I think now is the time we should be looking at those countries where educational systems outperform ours, countries like Finland where there is free childcare for all, where there is a sound comprehensive education, and where their children grow up to have excellent levels in literacy, numeracy and science.

"Their children do not face selection or rejection at age 11. It is only at age 14 when they decide if they want to pursue an academic or vocational career and choose appropriate schools or colleges.

"Now is the time to restructure our educational system, to move away from this constant tracking and testing approach, to recognise children for what they are and to encourage them to be the best they can be, to recognise teachers and schools for what they have achieved and to help form the new 21st century Northern Ireland."

Ms Wallace called for a system that recognises the professionalism and dedication of teachers, the commitment of school managers and strives for a better future for all children.

"Our children are resilient," she said. "They will catch up. They will recover. They will be okay. They will grow up to become upright and valuable members of society because they will have us to encourage, support and believe in them."