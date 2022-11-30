Downpatrick parents group call for ‘outrageous’ triple school merger to be overturned

St Patrick's Grammar, Downpatrick, one of three post primary schools affected by a proposed merger.

A parents’ association representing over 500 parents in Downpatrick has branded a decision by former Education Minister Michelle McIlveen to approve a merger of three post-primary schools in the area an “utter disgrace”.

The Red High PFA, an independent body representing parents of pupils at St Patrick’s Grammar School in Downpatrick, said the amalgamation of St Patrick’s, De La Salle High and St Mary’s High was an “irresponsible eleventh-hour call made regardless of the majority of public submissions being in strict opposition”.

The PFA has now called on Permanent Secretary at the Department of Education to overturn the controversial merger in the absence of a Minister.

Some 106 of the 120 local schools that responded stated their objection. Of the 631 individuals who replied in a personal capacity, 539 people voiced their opposition and 62 said they support it.

The move, signed off by the caretaker Education Minister last month, approved a proposal by the Council for Catholic Maintained Schools (CCMS) on behalf of the De La Salle Order for a 1600 pupil co-educational 11-19 voluntary grammar school.

The Red High PFA highlighted a lack of capacity within the proposed new school to offer spaces to local primary school children; an absence of plans or ring-fenced funding to merge the three schools on one campus; exclusion of pupils from rural areas that would traditionally feed into St Patrick’s and an expected drop in SEN provision.

Under the new arrangements, up to a maximum of 100 (40%) of the 250 pupils given a place each year may be admitted via academic selection.

Primary schools in the area have been divided into two categories — Category A and Category B — depending on their proximity, with pupils from the 13 Category A schools automatically eligible.

Red High PFA said that in the first four years alone, Category A will be oversubscribed each year, meaning the current cohort of P6 children will not all be provided a place, and no spaces will be available for the 40 plus feeder schools allocated to Category B.

Red High PFA Member Colin Bell, whose sons, aged 13 and 15, attend the school, said the decision was “outrageous”.

“We are speaking out against the approval of a decision to remove our right and our children’s right to choose where they complete their education,” he said.

“Our opposition as a community was ignored.”

Sheila Reynolds, whose 15-year-old son is affected, added: “It is unacceptable to have this inflicted on our school.

“The proposed school will have less funding, will be oversubscribed, will have a female population of only 30%, will have less SEN provision and will be taught over split sites.”

Principal at St Patrick’s Joe McCann said he was “at a loss” to understand the decision.

“An amalgamated school simply could not cope with demand and would result in an inevitable drop in educational outcomes in the area,” he said.

“The lack of engagement from a Minister, whose own constituency will be impacted by the decision to exclude primary school pupils from the wider Ards Peninsula area, is beyond disappointing.”

The Department has been contacted for comment.