Dr James Kincade is remembered by many for his kindness and interest in people and for his gifts as an orator

Dr James Kincade, who has died, was a former headmaster of the Royal School Dungannon and later of Methodist College Belfast, as well as a long-serving member of the Queen’s University Senate and a former Northern Ireland Governor of the BBC. He was 97.

He was born on January 4, 1925 and educated at Foyle College and Magee University College in Londonderry, and at Trinity College in Dublin where he studied English and also won the Gold Medal for his scholarship in Greek.

He was also educated at Oriel College Oxford and at the University of Edinburgh, where he was awarded his PhD.

During the Second World War he was a member of the RAF for several years, becoming a Flying Officer and serving in Britain, India and Burma.

He became a schoolteacher at Merchiston College in Edinburgh and was headmaster of the Royal School Dungannon from 1961 to 1974. At that time, he was the youngest headmaster in Northern Ireland.

He later became headmaster of Methodist College Belfast from 1974 and served with distinction until his retirement in 1988.

As a Presbyterian he was the first non-Methodist to become headmaster at Methody.

He was a former President of the Ulster Headmasters’ Association, a former Northern Ireland National Governor of the BBC from 1985 to 1991, and also regional director of the Design Council for Northern Ireland and chairman of the Northern Ireland Fashion and Design Centre.

He was appointed CBE by Queen Elizabeth II for his services to education, and he is remembered by many for his kindness and interest in people and for his gifts as an orator.

Dr Kincade also gave distinguished service to Queen’s University as a member of Senate for some 20 years. He is survived by his wife Fay, his daughter Ruth and the wider family. He was predeceased by his son Kim.

Denis Wilson, a former Queen’s Administrative and Senate Secretary, said: “Dr Kincade believed that a principal had to demonstrate imagination, and at Methody he led in all aspects of his remit.

“At Queen’s he was a leading Senator, where his experiences of education and of leading a very large educational institution were invaluable.

“He had great strategic vision, and he helped massively in guiding the University forward with confidence in not always easy times.

“In 2000 the University awarded him one of its greatest tributes by conferring on him its honorary degree of Doctor of Laws, for his distinction in and services to education and for his contribution to the university.”

Dr Kincade’s funeral will take place on Friday at Hillsborough Presbyterian Church at noon.