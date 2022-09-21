Dungannon school pays tribute to ‘inspiring’ Spanish teacher after death

Dungannon secondary school St. Patrick's College has paid tribute to Spanish teacher Séanna Corr after her death following illness, describing her as a "lady of integrity" and someone who was "genuine in her care for others".

Mrs Corr, who is survived by her husband, son and daughter, died on Tuesday after a two-year illness.

She worked first in St Patrick’s Girls Secondary school and then St Patrick’s College since 1994 where she was an "inspiring and caring" teacher, the school said on social media.

She had a "genuine love" for Spanish and "her classroom was a hub of activity, where young people felt cared for, included, welcomed and respected," they said. "Her lessons were vibrant and progressive, and she never lost her drive to learn and share her practice - not only with her students but also with her colleagues.

"Mrs Corr encouraged and inspired generations of young people to take up Spanish at GCSE and she was a teacher who went above and beyond to ensure their success and development of spoken, written and listening skills."

Séanna Corr. Picture: St Patrick's College

The inspiration she provided as a teacher meant one of her former GCSE students in June spoke of the impact she had on him as a teacher which provided "abiding good memories" of his time at the school and as her student. "He spoke of the atmosphere in her classroom, where there was fun and care for him and each of his peers. In May 2020 Mrs Corr made a video message for the outgoing GCSE class, and she spoke of her pride in her students. Mrs Corr’s legacy will live on for many years to come," the school said.

"Mrs Corr was a lady of integrity and she was genuine in her care for others. Throughout her illness she showed dignity and grace, motivating a whole community to want to help and support. We cycled to Mexico and back in miles and we prayed the Rosary for her. Her faith was her solace and we all admired our courage and strength. Her hope was infectious and she lived each day with a true attitude of gratitude."

The school representative said the community was confident God had heard their prayers for Mrs Corr and sent their sympathies to her family, including father and sisters and all those who loved her.