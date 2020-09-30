Dungannon St Patrick's Academy principal defends handling of Covid rules after nine pupils test positive

A Co Tyrone school has said it acted swiftly and along Public Health Agency (PHA) guidelines after nine pupils tested positive for Covid-19 within a few days.

Three pupils at St Patrick's Academy in Dungannon tested positive on Friday, two over the weekend and two each on Monday and Tuesday.

Concerns had been raised by a parent that despite their child coming into contact with a confirmed case, they were told that did not count as a close contact and they should not isolate.

The parent also claimed the school had no seating plan in place until Monday.

However, principal Fintan Donnelly said the school had taken the utmost care.

"The school acted swiftly to inform the PHA and the PHA guidance was followed diligently. Correct practices and procedures have been in place since the beginning of term and the levels of cooperation have been excellent," Mr Donnelly added.

"This cluster of cases has meant that a significant number of pupils are now in isolation.

"The method of determining close contacts is provided by the PHA and has been correctly followed by the school.

"Pupils who tested positive were able to identify their close contacts.

"Teachers' seating plans have also been useful in helping to identify close contacts.

"In addition, there are some families who have chosen to self-isolate voluntarily.

"The has required substantial time and effort by staff, who have worked late into the evening and across the weekend to inform parents of close contacts and to issue PHA guidance."