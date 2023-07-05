Dungannon twins: ‘We grew up together, played together, studied together and graduated together’

Twins have graduated from Ulster University on the same day.

Almost identical in features, Dungannon brothers Daniel and Aidan Moore’s path in education has followed suit.

The pair, born within minutes of each other, have now graduated within minutes of each other, both from the Faculty of Computing and both with 2:1 degrees.

The only difference was one graduated in computer science (Aidan) and one in computer technology (Daniel).

“It’s been a tough four years on the course, having to deal with all that went with Covid,” said Aidan.

“The final year in particular was tough going. But one thing we had throughout everything was each other.”

Daniel added: “Yeah we had a few modules in our courses that were the same so that was a big help to both of us. We were able to bounce off each other. There were some things that Aidan was good at where he helped me out and the other way around.”

Aidan, naturally, agreed. “I suppose we do have a bit of competition between us as twins,” he admitted. “But it’s good natured. We’re there for each other and help each other out. There are things Daniel is naturally good at and he steps in to help when I need it. It’s all very complementary!”

The pair both attended St Joseph’s in Donaghmore and moved through school with, unsurprisingly, similar interests. And that extends beyond their studies as both have been heavily involved in the university’s Dungeons and Dragons Club.

“We’ll not be giving that up!” they both say in unison. “We plan to stay around as affiliate members. We love that too much to give up now!”

Next on the agenda will be the job hunt, with both keen on staying within the realm of computing.

“We grew up together, played together, studied together and graduated together,” said Daniel. “I suppose the next big thing would be getting to work together too, but we’ll see what happens.

“For today this is a moment for us to look back on what we’ve achieved, and be thankful that our parents, sister and aunts are here with us to enjoy the day.

“We hope we’ve done them proud.”

Also keeping it in the family by graduating together were mother and daughter Mary and Erica Clearly.

Daughter Erica (27) completed a BSc in International Hospitality Management, while mum Mary (46) secured a BSc Hons Language and Linguistics at Ulster University.

“Going to university together made it easier in some ways,” said Mary. “There were days when we were together on the Belfast campus which meant we could carpool.

“It’s actually been so great to have that soundboard. To have somebody that you can talk to about your challenges, or your successes, and they completely understand. That’s been a wonderful gift.”