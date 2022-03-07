DUP is still intent on blocking Integrated Education Bill, says Donaldson

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson calls on UUP to support Petition of Concern

The DUP is refusing to back down in its bid to halt the progress of an Assembly Bill aimed at boosting integrated education.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has again signalled his intention to use Stormont’s Petition of Concern to veto Alliance MLA Kellie Armstrong’s bill when it reaches its final stage in the Assembly on Wednesday.

And the DUP leader has challenged the Ulster Unionists to back his party’s stance against the legislation which, if passed, would set minimum targets for the number of children being educated in integrated schools, as well as providing dedicated funding for the sector.

Thirty signatures are needed for the Petition to take effect, with the DUP believed to be just two short and needing support from elsewhere.

While the UUP has indicated it will not be supporting the bill in its current format, the party’s MLAs have shown a reluctance to use the Petition of Concern.

The bill could only be passed if both a majority of unionists and a majority of nationals are in favour if the veto mechanism is used.

Challenging the UUP to sign the petition, Sir Jeffrey said: “We want a level playing field, we want to ensure that as we move forward we do so on the basis of consensus and therefore we are opposed to this Bill.

“Attempts have been made to amend the Bill, they have been rejected and therefore we will be pursuing a petition of concern and I would call upon the Ulster Unionist Party in particular to add their names to that petition of concern to protect primary schools and secondary schools in constituencies right across Northern Ireland that face real problems with securing much-needed funding if this Bill goes through,” he said.

“This Bill, we are told, is about promoting integration and equality but actually this Bill undermines the principle of equality in Northern Ireland, it undermines the principle of parental choice. That is wrong and that is why we are opposing it and will be pursuing a petition of concern.”

The UUP have not responded to requests for comment, but Sinn Fein MLA Pat Sheehan criticised the DUP’s plan to block the Bill as “yet another shameful stunt”.

“The irony is, the DUP are using a mechanism which has not been deployed in this mandate in an effort to prevent children being educated together,” he said.

“This is yet another example of the DUP’s opposition to progressive change,” the Sinn Fein Education spokesperson said.

“The DUP is bringing its internal turmoil, dysfunction and disarray into the Assembly and into our education system. Other parties have worked collectively to help ensure that families who wish to send their children to an integrated school will have that choice.

“While the DUP, driven by electoral panic, are appealing to the most backward-looking elements of unionism, Sinn Fein in partnership with other progressive parties will continue to play our part in breaking down barriers across society and building a shared future for all.”

The bill has endured a turbulent passage through the Assembly to reach the final stage, and though Sinn Fein has been broadly in favour, and supported it at each stage, the party has not confirmed that it will be voting in favour of passing the legislation when it comes before the Assembly on Wednesday.

The DUP view that all other sectors of education will be negatively affected should the bill pass is backed by the controlled and maintained sectors, who say the legislation would give the integrated sector preferential treatment.

Education Minister Michelle McIlveen also warned the Assembly that if any bill is successful it could open the doors to a series of legal challenges over discrimination against other sectors.

Currently just 7% of children in Northern Ireland attend schools in the formally integrated sector, but places in most schools are oversubscribed, with many who wish to attend unable to secure a place.