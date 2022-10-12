DUP Minister opens Irish medium school in Omagh

Education Minister Michelle McIlveen was the special guest in Omagh on Wednesday when a new Irish Medium primary school officially opened its doors.

The new Gaelscoil na gCrann primary and nursery unit was handed over on July 16, 2020, but the DUP Minister’s visit marked the official delivery of the facility to the community.

The new £3.85million school includes a seven class primary school and single nursery unit.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, the Minister said: “A new building marks a new chapter in the history of a school and brings tangible improvements to daily life, not just for pupils and staff but also for families and the wider community.”

Marking the achievements of all involved in the project, the Minister continued: “I want to acknowledge the efforts of everyone involved in the delivery of the new build, including the school staff, governors, consultants, contractors and officials and offer my best wishes for the future.”