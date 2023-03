32 pairs of Controlled and Maintained primaries are only half-a-mile apart, MLAs told

UU’s Dr Jessica Bates told MLAs many of the problems faced by small rural schools have to be put into context. Stock image. Photo: Barry Batchelor

MLAs have heard there are 32 Protestant and 32 Catholic primary schools less than half-a-mile from each other — with the duplication costing tens of millions of pounds every year.