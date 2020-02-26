DUP's Donaldson to chair Westminster briefing with minister who branded LGBT education 'state-sponsored abuse'

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson is chair of the Lords and Commons Family and Child Protection Group

The DUP's Westminster leader will chair a parliament briefing with a church minister who claimed education on LGBT issues in schools was "state-sponsored abuse" and compared the push to introduce topics into the classroom to Nazism.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson is chair of the Lords and Commons Family and Child Protection Group, which is due to receive a briefing on Wednesday afternoon discussing relationship and sex education (RSE), which will become statutory in post-primary schools in England in September 2020.

The new legislation will make LGBT-inclusive education compulsory, and will come into effect in Scotland in 2021 and Wales the following year.

Primary school pupils will be taught the relationship element of RSE, learning about various family models, including same-sex families, while post-primary pupils will also learn about LGBT issues, as well as topics such as sexting and menstrual health.

In Northern Ireland, grant-aided schools will receive guidance on the new RSE, however they will not be legally required to implement this guidance.

The Reverend Lynda Rose, who is the director of anti-abortion and anti-same-sex marriage pressure group Voice for Justice UK, has been invited to speak at the event.

Ms Rose previously branded LGBT-inclusive education as "state-sponsored abuse" and compared the push to include such topics in relationship and sex education to Nazism.

Inclusive relationship and sex education is an important part of the curriculum. It should not be subject to the prejudices of anyone and should give representation to everyone Colum Eastwood

“In a society founded on Christian faith, believers should be free to manifest and express that belief," she wrote in a blog post.

"To hold otherwise is to follow the totalitarian dictates of Communism or Nazi Germany – as is the ideological demand that children only be taught LBGT values and behaviour, with the suppression of all else."

A DUP spokesperson said: “This event has not been organised by the DUP. It is a briefing to the Lords and Commons Family and Child Protection Group and Sir Jeffrey Donaldson’s role is to chair the event.

"Those providing the briefing are obviously responsible for the content and they will provide any commentary at that time.”

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said the DUP, and Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, needed to clarify the motivations behind the event.

“Many will have concerns about the DUP interest in RSE given their historical opposition to LGBT+ equality and the decriminalisation of homosexuality. As the chairman of this group, Jeffrey Donaldson should make his objections to methods of RSE teaching public," he added.

“Inclusive relationship and sex education is an important part of the curriculum. It should not be subject to the prejudices of anyone and should give representation to everyone. I sincerely hope that this event is not designed to cause further damage to a community that has been the subject of political attack for far too long.”

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood

Angela Rayner, the UK shadow education secretary, told The Times: “It’s extremely concerning that this event is taking place in parliament. Relationships and sex education is of crucial importance, especially for LGBT+ pupils.”

The Reverend Lynda Rose hit back at criticism of the event, stating there will be "no specific attack" on the LGBT community, rather the meeting is about child protection and safeguarding.

"We will be looking in particular at the rising rates of STIs among teenagers, rising rates of child-on-child sex abuse, the 4,500% increase in referrals for gender-reassignment surgery for children, 54% of which are under the age of 14," she told the Belfast Telegraph.

There is no specific attack on the LGBT community at all, it's strictly child protection and safeguarding and child welfare. We are asking for this to become the priority of government Rev Lynda Rose

"It's just basically reexamining the need for a reassessment of policies in order to tackle the rising STI rates."

The Lords and Commons Family and Child Protection Group is a strong supporter of Section 28 of the Local Government Act, which came into force in 1988 and banned the "promotion of homosexuality".

When asked whether the meeting will also be focusing on LGBT education in schools, Ms Rose replied: "Not directly, we are arguing that sex education, in the past few years, has prematurely sexualised children, so what we will be addressing is children's capacity to understand information so there is age appropriateness in all teaching," she added.

"There is no specific attack on the LGBT community at all, it's strictly child protection and safeguarding and child welfare. We are asking for this to become the priority of government.

"The teenage pregnancy rate is also extremely high - that needs urgent examination, we feel."

Ms Rose also accused Angela Raynor of "putting forward her own version of things" because she "doesn't appear to want us to look at sexual relationships education".