EA warns of ‘significant shortfall’ in school places for children with special needs

The Education Authority (EA) has warned about a "significant shortfall" in places for pupils in special schools across Northern Ireland.

A letter has been sent to school principals and governors ahead of the new academic year which begins in September.

It comes after an EA committee was told there is a need for more than 850 additional places in special schools.

Principals of mainstream primary schools have been asked if they can open specialist learning support units to admit pupils with severe learning difficulties (SLD).

Dr Graham Gault of the National Association of Head Teachers (NAHT) said the request comes "the last moment when the pertinent issues have been widely known for a long time".

He told BBC News NI the EA has been "put in an impossible situation by the decisions of the Permanent Secretary, the policies of austerity and the failure of the Stormont Executive".

"It is, frankly, appalling that very significant and life-defining decisions for vulnerable children are being made on the criteria of cost rather than according to their need," Dr Gault added.

"It has been known for quite some time that there has been a projected increase in children with statements of special educational needs."

A spokesperson for the EA said a surge in demand for places for pupils with special educational needs was most notable for Early Years and Primary 1 children.

"Capacity meetings between the EA and special schools are now complete for September 2023 intake and show there will be a significant shortfall in placements available in our special schools," they said.

"The EA along with the Council for Catholic Maintained Schools (CCMS) and Education Support Bodies are therefore working intensively to ensure there is appropriate provision in place for September 2023.

"The EA is committed to meeting the needs of all children and young people who have special educational needs and disabilities and to continued engagement with children, parents, schools and other stakeholders to ensure that children's placements are high quality and appropriate to meet their assessed needs."

The EA has previously announced plans to expand special school places in Belfast, including opening a new school at a cost of over £80m.

However it said the move will not ease the pressure on special school places in the short term.

Sinn Féin MLA Pat Sheehan described the situation as “deeply concerning” and blamed “immoral Tory budget cuts”.

“Children with special educational needs require the highest level of support in our schools to ensure they have the best start in life,” he said.

“This is yet another consequence of immoral and indefensible Tory cuts that is decimating our public services and punishing vulnerable children.

“It is also a consequence of one party’s refusal to form an Executive that is preventing any steps being taken to support public services from the irreparable damage being inflicted on us from savage Tory policies.”

The party’s education spokesperson called for the Executive to be restored immediately and for all parties to work together “to offset the harm being done by the Tory axe to health, education and other public services.”