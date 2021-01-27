Education Authority moves to distance itself from board member McCausland over Facebook post

The Education Authority has distanced itself from Facebook comments made by board member Nelson McCausland.

Mr McCausland has faced calls to resign from the board after he shared an article from a Christian website about an American man who claims to have been gay until he “met Jesus”.

The former DUP MLA wrote in a facebook post earlier this week: “A powerful testimony of a life changed by God and some important insights into the whole ‘gay movement’ from someone who has been there.”

The post was condemned by other parties and LGBT campaigners, who accused him of promoting “conversion therapy practices” and an online petition calling for his resignation has received hundreds of signatures.

Mr McCausland is a DUP nominee to the Education Authority (EA) board and Barry Mulholland, chairperson of the EA board, said that equality, diversity and inclusion are central to its work.

“Personal comments or social media posts made by any member of the Authority cannot be taken as a reflection of the position of the wider Education Authority board,” said Mr Mulholland.

“Equality, diversity and inclusion is central to everything EA do and we are committed to working to support staff, children and young people to overcome the barriers to full inclusion and participation in society and to ensure that all feel welcomed, safe and valued.”

Among those calling for Mr McCausland to be removed from his post, Alliance councillor Eoin Tennyson, who is gay, said the comments were shared without “any regard for the devastating impact this ex-gay nonsense has on young LGBT+ people”.

“Being gay is not a disease, it can’t be cured,” he said.

“‘'Gay conversion' has been consistently discredited and denounced.

“It has absolutely no basis in scientific fact.

“It’s clear you’ve never been 11 years old, crying yourself to sleep at night praying to be ‘cured’ because you’ve internalised the nonsense.

“You should be ashamed of yourself.”

Conor Houston, who is a director for the LGBTQ+ group Shout Out, said he was “horrified by the deeply offensive” post and also called for Mr McCausland’s removal from the Education Authority board.

“Compassion and education are the antidote to such ignorance,” said Mr Houston, who is also the chair of Belfast’s Fleming Fulton special school.

Mr McCausland has denied that the article he posted was related to gay conversion therapy.