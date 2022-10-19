Education Authority promises payments for some, but not all, substitute teachers

The Education Authority (EA) has promised that some teachers who failed to get paid due to issues over a new teaching registration process will receive interim payments by October 25.

However, it has now emerged as many as 530 teachers have failed to receive payment as expected this week

The EA said the ongoing issues with the payments system was down to four main reasons.

Around 300 sub teachers were left without payment for their work earlier this week, but the EA now admitted a further 230 teachers have also failed to received payment – around 10% of the substitute teacher workforce.

Read more Head teachers in NI begin industrial action as new substitute register issue leaves 300 without pay

EA said the problem was linked to the need to comply with basic audit requirements or due to the absence of some of the following critical information:

In a statement the EA outlined the reasons for the non-payment:

- Schools had not signed-off the booking providing the employer approval to pay salary;

- The teacher had not provided payroll with bank details;

- The teacher is not live on the NISTR system; and

- Some teachers were in contract until end of August and already in receipt of salary creating a duplicate payment issue.

A spokesperson for the EA added: “In addition, an administration error uncovered late on October 17 has resulted in a further 230 teachers receiving only partial salary on October 18.

“EA is making interim payments to the teachers impacted by the administrative error (whose bookings were approved by schools) to reach accounts no later than October 25 and has apologised to the affected teachers.”

One substitute teacher who failed to receive payment said the issue had left her struggling to care for her mother who is suffering from cancer.

“I’ve been a substitute teacher for four teachers for about four years now. I’ve been at the same school and since the new NISTR register has came into play it’s just been a shambles,” Sinead told BBC Radio Ulster’s Nolan Show. “I am currently not on any system to be paid.

“I was on hold on Tuesday for over an hour and a half on the phone to NI Direct, NISTR, the Department and no one can give me any advice. No one knows who to pass me to.

“I haven’t received a proper wage since July. It’s now October,” she said.

“I have worked every day in September. To get paid your school has to sign you off before a certain deadline. I was signed off before that deadline.

Read more Maximum student maintenance loan to climb by 40% next year

“I know I am on the system. I got some pay in September for the few days at the end of August.

"When our school secretary phoned on my behalf she was told I’m not on any system and I won’t be paid, and to expect no payment in November as I’m still not on the system. But I have to be on their system for the school to be able to sign me off in the first place.

“It’s an outrage. I go to work like every other teacher in Northern Ireland. We care about our children that we’re responsible for. Simple logic will tell you it you go to work you get paid. At Stormont, you don’t go to work and you get full pay. All we are asking is that we get paid what we are owed.

“I’m not paying my bills. I’m the only income in our house. I’ve been taking out of my savings, but I’ve exhausted that option.

“I really don’t know what I’m meant to do.

“None of the four reasons given by EA apply to me. I got paid for some of my days in September but not all of them. I am on the system.”

NASUWT Northern secretary Justin McCamphill said the Education Minister “has to get a grip on her department and sort this out”.

“It’s unbelievable,” he said. “There are now over 520 teachers impacted. The EA said 230 of those will receive the interim payments, but why not all of them? We don’t believe the reasons they have given stack up.”