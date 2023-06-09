Education Authority workers to take week-long strike action

Thousands of workers take part in a day of strike action at Belfast City Hall on February 21, 2023 (Photo: Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph) — © Kevin Scott

An overwhelming 94% of union members working within the Education Authority have voted for strike action.

The ballot results follow ongoing disputes over pay and grading with the Department of Education, due to the budget set by the Secretary of State, Chris Heaton-Harris.

Unite the union members said industrial action has been looming as the department has failed to implement a pay and grading review offered as an alternative to the “very poor pay increase” for the 2021-2022 year.

The union has lodged notice for seven days of strike action commencing from Thursday, June 15.

The strike will involve more than 700 workers and result in significant disruption at schools across Northern Ireland.

Unite's membership includes school bus drivers, escorts and maintenance workers, catering staff, classroom assistants, playground supervisors, school administrative staff, cleaners, building supervisors and ground maintenance staff.

General Secretary of Unite the union, Sharon Graham, said that Chris Heaton-Harris “has set a completely inadequate budget for Northern Ireland’s public services” and “has left education workers with no alternative but to strike to defend themselves”.

“It is totally unacceptable that a pay and grading review will be denied to Unite the union members as a result of a punitive budget set by the Secretary of State,” she continued.

"The Education Authority workers can be guaranteed the full support Unite in their fight for decent wages and to safeguard education services in Northern Ireland.”

Kieran Ellison is lead Regional Officer for Unite in the Education Authority workforce.

“The fact that 94% of education authority workers voted for strike action confirms the strength of feeling within our membership. We are not going to accept more of the same,” he said.

"Unite has notified the employer of our intention to initiate seven days of strike action commencing Thursday 15th June and continuing weekdays until Friday 23rd June.

“It is totally unacceptable that a pay and grading review will be denied to Unite the union members as a result of a punitive budget set by the Secretary of State. The Education Authority workers can be guaranteed the full support Unite in their fight for decent wages and to safeguard education services in Northern Ireland.”

The Education Authority and Mr Heaton-Harris have been contacted for comment.