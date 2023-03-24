Education bodies in NI call for urgent action over ‘unprecedented’ budget situation

Education chiefs say the situation with schools in Northern Ireland is “unprecedented”.

The eight chief executives of the key educational bodies in Northern Ireland have sent a strong message to government that the financial situation of schools must improve urgently after painting a bleak picture of what the sector is facing.

The education chiefs, representing all schools in Northern Ireland, said the situation is “unprecedented”.

In a statement following a meeting with political representatives yesterday (Thursday), they said they all shared a “very real concern about the ever growing, unprecedented, pressures facing education which will carry into the next financial year and the potential detrimental and significant impact this could have for children and young people”.

The eight chief executive officers include the Education Authority’s Sara Long; Eugene O’Neill from the Council for Catholic Maintained Schools, and Mark Baker, head of the Controlled Schools Support Council.

They continued: “The financial outlook for 2023/24 is significantly more challenging than anything the sector has faced to date.

“The funding provided by the Secretary of State in November, whilst very welcome, was non-recurring in nature and therefore the underlying financial pressures of almost £300m that the Education Authority (EA) was reporting earlier in 2022/23 have not been addressed.

“Coupled with 2023/24 anticipated pay and price inflation, continued projected growth in demand for Special Educational Needs (SEN) services as well as proposed budget cuts across the Northern Ireland public sector generally, the result is a projected funding shortfall that is very likely to be well in excess of £0.5 billion for the incoming financial year.

“Schools in Northern Ireland must be provided with sufficient funding that values our children and young people equitably with those across these islands,” they said.

Sara Long, Chief Executive of the Education Authority

They called on government to place Northern Ireland on parity with the rest of the UK when it comes to spending per pupil, which is currently £1,300 less a year that in Scotland.

“Education sectoral bodies have been calling out for a number of years the lack of an adequate baseline budget for schools,” they added.

“It is impossible for the education sector to plan effectively when it begins each financial year with a funding gap, as has been the case in each of those years,” they added.

”The position is steadily deteriorating with over 50% of all schools expected to report a funding deficit at the end of this month.”

They added that education is also facing a significant backlog in infrastructure funding, amounting to £500m for maintenance and minor capital works.

“Expenditure to maintain the fabric of our school estate is currently limited to only those items that are of such criticality that failure to carry them out would pose a significant risk to the health and safety of children and could result in a breach of our statutory obligations,” they said.

“And schools need to know that services provided by the education bodies are effectively funded to ensure the provision of consistent, efficient service that will best support them.

“Education requires an ambitious and innovative strategy to ensure a ‘ten times better’ education for all our children and young people and to provide, promote and enable leadership across the education system.”

They cited similar ambitions of an economic vision for a decade of innovation through the 10X Economy plan.

“If the 2011 annual budgets of the legacy Education and Library Boards had simply been increased to keep pace with inflation each year, the budgets would be £150m per annum greater than they are today. In addition, the Education Authority has been forced to implement cost reductions of a further £150m since 2015,” they added.

“Taken together this points to a continual degradation of the education sector funding that amounts to more than a billion pounds over the last decade.”

Earlier on Thursday Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris said: “I really do understand the issues around the budget and obviously education is a devolved matter. This is why we need the institutions up and running.

“Decisions about education are best taken locally. I really do not want to be in a position where I have to set a budget.

“There’s a lot of work going on behind the scenes in the education department to try and work out what is possible in the constraints they have.”