Education budget cuts are “catastrophic”, according to Stranmillis academic

Cuts to Northern Ireland’s education budget have lead to a “catastrophic situation”, according to a leading academic.

Speaking on BBC’s Sunday Politics, Director of Research and Scholarship at Stranmillis Noel Purdy said: “It’s easily the most punitive budget we’ve had in education for a number of years.”

Norther Ireland’s education budget is to be reduced by reduced by £60 million.

“The impact is going to be felt right across our education system from our youngest children through to university students,” he added.

He said that cuts had to be looked at in the context of what other UK countries are doing, as well as the Republic of Ireland.

“In England, we’re told that the schools budget is rising by 6.5%,” he said.

“We’re told that south of the border, in the Republic of Ireland, schools budget spend has increased by 19% over the last four years.”

“This is on the back of many years of underfunding of our education system,” he added.

“We had an education system that was already on its knees.”

Sean McNamee, principal of St Paul’s Primary School in west Belfast was also a guest on Sunday Politics.

He said “Budgets are tighter than they’ve ever been. We have seen difficulty coming for many years.”

“We’ve been trying to do the best that we can to mitigate circumstances within schools but it is really, really tough.

“Even schools that have a small surplus from last year are being asked not to dip into that budget.”

He added that things like counselling services, cycling proficiency and sports coaching are among the things that will be cut under the reduced budget.

“It’s particularly damaging to schools within deprived areas,” he continued.

“Children are losing out on so many opportunities.”

It comes as four of Northern Ireland’s five universities have informed the Secretary of State they will have no option other than cutting student numbers should proposed budget cuts to Higher Education proceed.

The letter said cutting undergraduate places would have “a fundamental and dangerous impact” on Northern Ireland’s future.