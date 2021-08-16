Education Minister committed to increasing CPR training in NI schools

The Education Minister has said she is committed to increasing CPR training in schools with the new school year just days away.

Michelle McIlveen said she has already met with the British Heart Foundation to consider ways in which a greater emphasis can be placed on the potentially lifesaving training for pupils in post-primary schools.

It comes after a letter to the Minister from MLAs urging her to bring in the extra training for students.

Led by DUP MLA Robin Newton, they said the training has already been implemented in schools in England and urged Northern Ireland to follow as soon as possible.

“In Northern Ireland, there are around 1,400 cardiac arrests each year that take place outside of hospital,” the East Belfast MLA said.

“Less than one in ten people survive to be discharged from hospital. Survival rates are higher in places where more people are trained to perform CPR and are willing to intervene, but too few people here have the skills and confidence to step in and help.

“There is evidence to show that the introduction of compulsory CPR lessons in schools can transform survival rates from out-of-hospital cardiac arrests. After Denmark introduced compulsory CPR lessons for pupils in 2005, its cardiac arrest survival rates tripled, and now one in four people in Denmark who have a cardiac arrest will survive.

“British Heart Foundation Northern Ireland (BHF NI) offer free CPR training kits to all eligible secondary schools in Northern Ireland to enable young people to learn these skills. They have provided kits to 67% of eligible schools.”

Mr Newton was backed in his call by fellow DUP MLAs Diane Dodds and Harry Harvey.

“Such training has already been introduced in other parts of the UK and I know the Minister will look carefully at this request,” he added.

“Young people would be equipped with skills they could draw on at any time in their lives. It could transform out-of-hospital cardiac arrest survival rates and help save thousands of lives.”

Education Minister Michelle McIlveen said: “I recognise the significance of this issue and recently met with the British Heart Foundation to discuss their important work.

“I am committed to increasing CPR training in schools.

“My Department is continuing to work with the British Heart Foundation to develop further guidance and advice for schools which will be published at the start of the new term,” the Minister said.

“I have also asked officials to consider what additional measures can be taken around this important issue.”