Education Minister confirms integrated status for Glengormley High

Integrated status for Glengormley High School has been confirmed by the Education Minister.

Glengormley High School is to move to integrated status from the start of the next academic year after the Education Minister approved a development proposal.

The school, which has almost 800 pupils, will become the first post primary to make the change since Parkhall Integrated College in 2009 and the news was met with delight by Principal Ricky Massey.

“The Glengormley High School Governors and staff are absolutely delighted with the Minister’s decision today,” he said.

“We have been on this journey since early 2019, engaging with pupils, parents, staff and the wider community.

“The consultation evidenced a high demand for Integrated Education within our community and thankfully this will now be offered. Becoming integrated is not about taking anything away from our community, but adding something amazing to it.

“I am indebted to the invaluable help of the Northern Ireland Council for Integrated Education (NICIE), the Integrated Education Fund (IEF) and the Education Authority (EA) working in conjunction with my staff to get us to this point. We are so excited about this new chapter in our history which will ensure that our school is intentionally invitational to the whole of our diverse local community.”

The news was also welcomed by the NI Council for Integrated Education.

“Today is an exciting day for Integrated Education and for families and young people in the greater Glengormley area,” said CEO Roisin Marshall.

“This is the first post-Primary school that has transformed to integrated status in over 10 years and Glengormley High School is a very welcome addition to the existing 20 Integrated colleges.

“We look forward to working with Glengormley High School, the IEF and the Education Authority to support them to build their Integrated ethos in a school where children and adults can learn together for a shared society.”

Former pupil at the school, boxing champion Carl Frampton, is an ambassador for NICIE and on a visit to the school last month outlined his support for integrated education.

“Anywhere else in the world integration concerns boys and girls learning together, not different religions,” he said.

“Where you grow up really shapes your view of the world.

“When I was seven, and starting boxing, I would be been training in the New Lodge, on the Falls Road. You went where the facilities were. You mixed with the people who were there. I didn’t know anything different.

“Other kids would have been running about, being told by their parents about the people on the other side of the road. Kids knew no different. Boxing changed my whole outlook and it taught me to be honest.”

Tina Merron, Chief Executive of the Integrated Education Fund said it was a great day for everyone associated with the school.

“This is fantastic news for the parents, pupils and the wider school community who have campaigned for a number of years to bring Integrated Education at post-primary level to Glengormley,” she said.

“No school can begin the process of Transformation without a parental ballot in favour of becoming integrated, so what we have here is an example of parent power at its finest. The Minister’s decision to approve this development proposal has only added to the momentum behind the Integrated Movement which has had a very strong year, despite the pressures of the pandemic.”