Education Minister 'content' with schools closed for just two weeks

Weir says move a 'compromise' but will not support an extension

Education Minister Peter Weir denied that his calls to keep schools open was overruled by the Executive, as the two-week closure announced was a "compromise".

It was reported that Chief Medical Officer Dr Michael McBride had called for any Covid-19 restrictions to be put in place for a six-week period.

The Executive instead agreed that schools and other education settings will have the half-term holiday break extended by one week.

From this Monday, schools will remain shut until at least October 30, as part of the wide range of tighter Covid measures that have been put in place to combat the rapid spread of the virus.

Parents of primary and secondary school pupils have now been forced to get childcare arrangements in place.

During yesterday's Covid-19 briefing, Health Minister Robin Swann admitted that the transmission of the virus within schools was "very low" but it was the activities surrounding schools, such as parents picking their children up, that can contribute to the spread.

"It's those settings where we are seeing that indication and have those concerns, so we welcome that two week break in the education system that will allow all those social interactions and all those possible chains of infection to be broken as well," he added.

Speaking outside Lurgan College yesterday afternoon during a visit to the Co Armagh grammar school, Mr Weir echoed Mr Swann's remarks and said school closures were part of the "cocktail of measures" to stop the virus.

The DUP MLA added that both he and his party will not be supporting any proposals to extend the closure of schools after October 30.

Commenting on the two-week closure, Mr Weir said that if schools had been closed for six weeks, that would have been a "very major disruption to young people's lives and their future".

"I wanted to make sure that anything that was happening was kept to a bare minimum," he said.

"I would have preferred simply a timetable to move ahead but the nature of a compromise is that nobody gets exactly what they want.

"We've seen, if you like, a one week additional holiday for our students but that's a far better position than a six-week period where we would have been away from school."

Reacting to the news of the school closures, Lurgan College principal Trevor Robinson felt the Executive had come up with a compromise that can be accepted by everyone.

"Obviously we have a major public health issue going on at the minute and it would be very, very important that we as a society do things to try and mitigate the transmission of this virus," he said.

"It's perfectly understandable that our Executive would look at health concerns, concerns from education, concerns from business, and come up with a plan."

Meanwhile, the Ulster Teachers' Union, which has 6,500 members, welcomed the two-week break and said it was a chance for principals and teachers to regroup.