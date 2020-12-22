Education Minister Peter Weir urged to make move to remote learning immediately

Teaching unions have called on Education Minister Peter Weir to make the move to remote learning immediately after he told the Assembly that it will operate from January 25.

Mr Weir announced yesterday that remote learning will only affect pupils in years 8 to 10 for at least two weeks.

Primary schools, special schools and pupils in years 11 to 14 will remain in school. All schools will open as planned when the new term begins in January for face-to-face learning.

Defending the decision to delay the introduction of remote learning, Mr Weir told BBC Radio Ulster's Evening Extra that he wants to avoid "educational gaps" and a seven-week isolation for pupils from January until the half-term break.

"There's also the welfare of those children as well," he said. "It's about trying to provide a level of balance, as we've always tried to do within education, protecting children's education, and also protecting the wider health environment."

He added: "Where it not for the current health situation, the best possible solution for everybody would be to be fully in the classroom so this is about trying to balance those items out."

Earlier, Health Minister Robin Swann said he didn't believe it was possible for schools to return as normal in January.

General secretary of the teachers' union NASUWT, Dr Patrick Roach, said it was a "bizarre" decision to move years 8 to 10 pupils to remote learning from January 25.

"On Friday evening at 8pm the Education Minister told principals that schools would return as normal in January but today has informed the Assembly that years 8 to 10 will move to blended learning from the 25th of January," he said. "Quite frankly this is a bizarre decision when the Health Minister has warned that the health system is facing higher levels of demand now than in the first wave.

"Moving immediately to remote learning could help to save lives and protect health, which surely should be the priorities at this time of increased threat to us all."

NASUWT Northern Ireland's Justin McCamphill added that it would be a "failure of leadership" not to introduce remote learning as soon as possible.

"The NASUWT has consistently stated that the Minister should follow the scientific advice," said Mr McCamphill. "The Minister is in receipt of evidence that schools play a significant part in Covid transmission.

"Forcing schools to remain open is causing wholly avoidable anxiety and fear to school staff, parents and pupils."

Meanwhile, Dr Graham Gault, president of the National Association of Head Teachers NI, said it is of particular concern at how "tone-deaf" Mr Weir and the Department of Education is in both direction and messaging.

"To pitch a narrative that those who voice concerns over the current direction of travel do not want children to be in school or have aspirations that are not focused on the well-being of children is as disingenuous as it is damaging," continued Dr Gault.

"We are in dangerous waters now, as our school leaders are feeling increasingly and justifiably aggrieved at how little consideration is given to their many significant child and community-focused concerns."

Jacquie White, general secretary of the Ulster Teachers' Union (UTU), said teachers are becoming increasingly concerned that medical and scientific advice is being kept from them.

"Minister Weir today had the opportunity to provide support, reassurance and leadership to the educational community as we face a new and highly disconcerting stage in this pandemic," she added. "Instead we were met with disregard and disrespect. We deserve better."