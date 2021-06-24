Education Minister pledges to introduce flexible school starting age  

The new Education Minister has reaffirmed a commitment by her predecessor to introduce a flexible school starting age before the end of the current Stormont mandate

Michelle McIlveen pledged to follow through on the work of Peter Weir to enable the legislation to be passed, during a meeting with SDLP MLA Daniel McCrossan and Justin McNulty.

Mr McCrossan said his party had raised the need for broad reform of Northern Ireland’s education system to meet the changing needs of students, parents and the modern economy.

“I welcome the Minister’s commitment to introduce flexible school starting age legislation this mandate if it runs its full term,” the West Tyrone MLA said.

“I and the SDLP have long campaigned for this flexibility.

“The SDLP believes that children should be able to be held back, within reason, if it would suit their overall educational experience.

“We believe that we should adopt a system similar to the one in place in Scotland, but we await with interest the proposals from the minister.”

In 2014, the Department revealed plans to introduce flexibility around the compulsory starting age, but progress was halted by then education minister John O’Dowd who said there was not enough time to pass the legislation before Assembly elections.

Mr Weir announced plans to revisit the legislation in February, though fears had been raised that the Assembly would again run out of time before it could be progressed.

Northern Ireland’s school starting age of four remains one of the youngest in Europe.

Meanwhile, Stormont’s Education Committee heard yesterday that a healthier than normal bank balance at the Department of Education, thanks to additional Covid payments, should not be allowed to cover over the fact that education is still facing a chronic lack of funding.

And the Department warned of further financial challenges ahead if they are to implement the recommendations of the Fair Start report which has called for extra interventions in early years education.

The Department’s Finance Director, Gary Fair told MLAs that if the recommendations in the recent document looking at underachievement were to be put in place, money cannot simply be diverted from post primary schools.

“There’s by no means any less of a focus on early years but the challenge is the limited resources. The minister always has that challenge, how do you balance across various sectors?” he said.