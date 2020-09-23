Education Minister says keeping schools open NI Executive's priority, but Foster warns 'things are changing quite quickly'

The number one priority of the Northern Ireland Executive is to keep schools open despite a surge in coronavirus cases, Education Minister Peter Weir has said.

First Minister Arlene Foster warned that while there were no plans to extend the forthcoming half term break, "of course things are changing quite quickly".

"I think it is important to say that we want to keep schools open," Mrs Foster said.

Mr Weir, speaking at the launch of a support programme to help school children's learning during the pandemic at Dungannon Primary School, said there was no sign that the opening of schools was responsible for a recent upsurge in Covid-19 cases in Northern Ireland.

The minister's comments come after Holy Cross College in Strabane announced its temporary closure after members of its community tested positive for the virus.

"The aim is to get the maximum amount of schools open on any one particular day but we are dealing with the situation where there are maybe something between 15 to 20,000 classrooms in Northern Ireland.

"There will be localised outbreaks and individual cases and it is right that public health advice is followed under those circumstances, so there will be bumps along the road.," Mr Weir told the Belfast Telegraph.

Pictured welcoming the new programme during a visit to Dungannon Primary School are Education Minister Peter Weir and First Minister Arlene Foster Alan side Principal David Thompson. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

"But what we are seeing is the vast majority of schools are open and most pupils will see their studies being completely uninterrupted in that regard, but we need to deal with those situations."

Mr Weir said that the advice from chief medical officer is that adults and children are more likely to bring the virus into schools rather than pupils spreading Covid-19 within the school.

"I think schools have taken a large number of mitigation measures to try to prevent that," he added.

"The Executive has made it very clear that they see, in terms of sectors within Northern Ireland, education as being the top priority, ensuring that our children have life chances through education, is probably the most critical thing we can do at this time in terms of opening up society."

First Minister Arlene Foster also attended Dungannon Primary School for the launch of the £11.2m Engage Programme. She said there were no plans to extend the upcoming half term break to allow a more stringent lockdown.

"We are not considering that at the moment, but of course things are changing quite quickly. We will listen to what the medical advice is in all of these matters," she said.

Pictured welcoming the new programme during a visit to Dungannon Primary School are Education Minister Peter Weir and First Minister Arlene Foster. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

"We recognise the damage that was done by the closure of schools. It was a necessity at that point in time but it is important that our young people are able to come to school, have that routine, have that education, have that society of mixing together with their peers.

"All of that is very important for young people's mental health because I think the isolation that happened when young people were at home is something that we are going to have to continue to deal with."

The Engage Programme is aimed at addressing the impact of Covid-19 on children's learning.

The funding, agreed by the Executive in June 2020, is aimed at enabling all primary and post primary schools to provide additional teaching support, particularly to pupils from disadvantaged backgrounds.

Pictured welcoming the new programme during a visit to Dungannon Primary School are Education Minister Peter Weir and First Minister Arlene Foster Alan along side side Principal Thompson, pupils Kyla McKernan and Kayla McRoberts and School Chair Judith Anderson. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

Mr Weir added: "I am determined that, during what has been a most challenging time, every pupil in Northern Ireland should receive the support they need to help them engage with learning, to enhance wellbeing to ensure that they can all reach their full potential.”

The programme includes the purchase of online virtual learning resources for current Year 7 children to help with literacy and numeracy skills. A number of primary schools will also receive funding to provide Summer Schools.