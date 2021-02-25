Education Minister Weir 'doesn't understand' level of caution over schools returning in Northern Ireland

Education Minister Peter Weir has said he intends to press the chief medical officer on why schools here cannot fully reopen at the same pace as other jurisdictions as DUP politician Sammy Wilson accused Health Minister Robin Swann of acting as a "poodle" for the CMO rather than a politician.

Mr Weir said he will on Thursday raise the issue after DUP politicians said throughout the week they wanted to reassess the situation.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson also recently announced a lockdown exit plan, which will see schoolchildren in England return on March 8.

In Northern Ireland, only children in preschool, nursery and primaries one to three will return to school on that date.

From March 1 in the Republic of Ireland, junior classes and senior students in sixth year will return to school, along with full attendance in all special schools.

MP Sammy Wilson has hit out at advice from Mr Swann and Dr Michael McBride, saying Northern Ireland parents are "baffled" at advice on schools reopening here. He said Covid transmission rates are higher in the Republic, where vaccine rollout has been "shambolic"

"The English Chief Medical Officer has been clear that on balance, a return to classroom learning would be low risk and beneficial for our children," he said.

"The Health Minister needs to show some political independence and start acting as a politician rather than a poodle for the Chief Medical Officer."

In a response on Twitter, Robin Swann said: "If I had to chose, I would have always considered myself more of a Jack Russell."

Speaking to the BBC's Nolan radio programme, Mr Weir said he supported a full return for schools on March 8 but did not receive the backing of other ministers, including the Health Minister Robin Swann.

He said he believes the public needs to understand how the Chief Medical Officer Michael McBride and his counterpart in England Chris Whitty have different positions despite similar levels of transmission in both jurisdictions.

"In England the levels of transmission which show per 100,000 a higher rate than Northern Ireland, yet it seems to be that the medical officers are going in completely diametrically opposed directions," he said.

"Whether we're entirely in step with England is not the issue, it's that we've seen announcements over the last week from Scotland, Wales, the Republic of Ireland and certainly the pace of change we're looking at in Northern Ireland seems to be out of pace."

If the Executive cannot agree on a full return to schools, Mr Weir asked that Northern Ireland be "in step" with other jurisdictions.

"We've seen in the last week three reports showing the high levels of efficacy of the vaccines," he said. "There's no action that can be taken which doesn't have some level of impact in terms of the R number, but it has to be balanced.

"There is very little evidence of transmission for instance between adults and children. There's a behavioural impact in terms of having schools open, I don't deny that," he said.

But education needs to be prioritised when the Executive decides on a plan to ease restrictions, he said.

"In a roadmap out of this, if the Executive is to prioritise a sector, it has got to be the education sector. We need to make sure that we are not in Northern Ireland out of sync and making our children second-class citizens with everywhere else in these jurisdictions."

Mr Weir said he "doesn't understand" the level of caution. "I think it's detrimental to our children and their education," he said.

Stormont ministers are due to review the existing lockdown measures this coming Monday and discuss the next steps in their response to the pandemic.

As it currently stands, the plan for Northern Ireland students doing courses for GCSEs, AS, A-levels (in years 12 to 14) and other vocational qualifications like BTec will return to face-to-face teaching from March 22.

Pupils in years four to seven in primary school and years eight to 11 in post-primary schools will not be back in classrooms until after the Easter break at the earliest.