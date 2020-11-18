Education Minister Weir wrong to rule out extended school break, says union

A leading teachers' union has branded comments from the Education Minister as "irresponsible" after he said there was no possibility of an extended Christmas break for schools.

Peter Weir dismissed the idea as "a rumour", but the NASUWT accused him of ignoring scientific advice, saying that the wellbeing of teachers and pupils must be made a priority.

"We have already seen the DUP ignoring the advice over hospitality," said Union spokesperson Justin McCamphill.

"We are calling on the NI Executive as a whole to start listening to the experts on these matters and acting on it.

"If it was our choice in a normal world of course we would want our schools to stay open, but we want them to stay open safely.

"The health and wellbeing of teachers and pupils must be taken into account. We ask the Minister to hear the advice and act on it in hospitality and in the education system."

Concern: Justin McCamphill has taken issue with Mr Weir’s comments

Chief Scientific Officer Professor Ian Young said December would be the "big risk period" and warned that additional interventions should be expected.

But the Education Minister said yesterday that further disruption to the school calendar was not on the table.

"We want to ensure the maximum amount of education for our young people and I don't want to see any further disruption to that," Mr Weir said.

"It's also the case that we've seen the biggest problems not within the controlled environment of schools but actually some of the things that have happened outside of schools.

"If we simply inject an extra week of holiday into the Christmas period, from a public health point of view it's likely to lead to much higher levels of socialisation and greater spread of the virus."

Meanwhile, a secondary school headmaster in Co Down has called for clarity over the holding of exams next summer.

The Education Minister visited St Columbanus in Bangor on Tuesday to announce a £5m fund to help support the mental health and wellbeing of children and young people.

Principal Liam Perry said: "The major issue is how they are going to be assessed through the summer of 2021 and whether they are going to have formal examination."

He said certainty was needed so schools could adjust.

Northern Ireland's children's commissioner Koulla Yiasouma and NI Mental Health Champion Professor Siobhan O'Neill have said next summer's exams should be cancelled but Mr Weir said there should be a common playing field with other jurisdictions.

"I cannot afford to go on a solo run," he said.

The Welsh Government has already announced its 2021 results will be based on classroom assessments.

Commenting on the funding announcement, Mr Weir said: "This is a significant investment which can be used to provide emotional support, nurture, sporting and fun activities and after-school clubs for young people. Children and young people have missed so much this year already, it is essential that they, and our staff, are supported and helped in the challenging months ahead."