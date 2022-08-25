Education Minister’s failure to address school uniform costs no comfort to struggling families, says SDLP’s Sinead McLaughlin

Some parents in Northern Ireland are struggling to meet school uniform costs. Stock image.

An SDLP MLA has said she’s been left bitterly disappointed with the response from the Education Minister after she was asked what help is available for families struggling to meet the cost of school uniforms.

Sinead McLaughlin asked Education Minister Michelle McIlveen to detail what further steps the Department would take to address the cost of uniforms, whether she would use Departmental powers to address concerns as a welfare issue, and if she would instruct schools to amend uniform policies and remove the requirement for pupils to wear branded items.

Ms McLaughlin accused the DUP minister of dodging the questions.

The minister responded to the written question saying: “I understand the challenges that families are currently having to address in relation to the cost of living, including the pressures associated with the cost of school uniforms at this time of the year.

“In relation to costs associated with school uniforms, I recently approved a 20% uplift in the levels of uniform grant ahead of the 2022/23 academic year.

“This measure provides immediate additional support in this area while work continues with my Department’s review of free school meals and uniform grants.

“This review will include consideration of the rates of uniform grant and the criteria determining who can access the grant.”

Ms McLaughlin said the minister’s response will provide little comfort for those struggling now to meet costs.

“The Education Minister is failing to adequately address the cost of school uniforms,” she said.

“Instead she is dodging questions that pose potential solutions.

“This response does nothing to alleviate the pressures that parents are under right now.”

Campaigners from the Parent Engagement Group have now written to the minister, calling for an immediate price cap to protect hard pressed families from falling into further financial distress.

The group is also urging MLAs to back their campaign.

“For too long children, young people and parents have experienced financial difficulty as many schools have chosen to ignore the current guidance,” said spokesperson Naomi McBurney.

“Uniforms and PE kits have become excessive in cost driving many to experience financial hardship as a result. The introduction of a price cap is crucial and we would urge for this to be central feature in any planned legislation.

“With the current unprecedented cost of living crisis causing major financial difficulty we would urge the minister to write to schools as soon as possible instructing them to adopt a flexible and reasonable approach to their expectations on pupils with regards to school uniform and PE kits.

“Parents and young people should also be encouraged to report any incidents where a flexible approach has not been taken.

“Young people are experiencing significant sanctions due to school uniform or PE kit infringements. Now we know that a quarter of post primary schools have entered into a commercial deal with sports brands, which is undoubtedly driving up the cost of PE kits.

“It is disappointing that many schools have made a choice to ignore the Department’s guidance by making school uniform and PE kits unaffordable for many families,” she said.

“This has created barriers to education for many children and young people. Parents often have no opportunity to challenge the decisions and feel they have no choice but to comply.

“The average cost of a post primary uniform for one child is £378, over 28% of a family’s earned income for the month of August.”