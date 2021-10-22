Emergency call for sub teachers as special schools face staffing crisis

***School budget problems** Maghaberry Primary School principal Graham Gault who claims schools struggling with budget over lack of leadership with no Stormont. Pic by Peter Morrison

Teacher Reading Story To Elementary School Pupils...Femle Teacher Reading Story To Elementary School Pupils Sitting On The Floor

An emergency call has gone out to find substitute teachers for special schools in Northern Ireland – even those who have not worked in education for some time – as they struggle to stay open due to staff shortages.

The appeal has been made by the Northern Ireland Substitute Teacher Register (NISTR) and comes as some schools have had to close early for half term and cancel classes.

And officials have been warned that special school closures are just the tip of the iceberg as they were always going to be the first affected.

Graham Gault, President of the National Association of Head Teachers in Northern Ireland, said he had been warning of a staffing crisis for some time.

“We predicted a perfect storm of circumstances that would come together to contribute to the serious difficulties that our schools are now facing: staff illness or isolation compounded by other factors, including the unavailability of substitute teachers,” he said.

“Special schools will be the first affected, given the very limited numbers of specialist staff available to meet the needs of the children.

“The problem will, however, impact all schools.”

The Education Authority (EA) admitted special schools were facing “increased challenges in sourcing and recruiting staff”.

An e-mail to substitute teachers from NISTR earlier this week revealed there is “currently a very high demand for qualified teachers to provide emergency cover in special schools”.

“If you have experience of working with pupils with complex needs or have an interest in gaining experience in this area and you have some immediate availability, we would like to hear from you,” the organisation which handles the booking of substitute teachers said.

“We would also ask substitute teachers who remain registered but have not been actively working at this time to respond if willing to provide short-term emergency support to special schools.”

Speaking to BBC News Arvalee Special School principal, Jonathan Gray, said he was devastated his school had to close early for half-term.

Classes were halted at the Omagh school on Wednesday.

“We’ve stayed open for our pupils through two lockdowns and were open for them over some of the summer,” he said.

“We have over 80 staff and on some days recently, almost half have been out of school. It’s not just our teachers, our classroom assistants are also vital.

“We need staff who are trained to work in a special school, who can provide intimate care to a child if it’s needed or who can recognise when a child might need medical help.

“I’m standing here in the school and there should be children here too.

“It’s more than Covid, it’s things like other staff sickness and reasons for absence but it’s created a perfect storm.”

NISTR added that “until these staff recruitment issues are resolved, it will unfortunately be necessary to close some classes.“

Some pupils have missed more than a week of classes this term due to staff shortages, with many not knowing if their child will be in school from one day to the next.

The EA admitted special schools are facing increased challenges in sourcing and recruiting staff.

“The limited availability of substitute teaching and non-teaching staff has, in some cases, resulted in a number of class closures,” it said.

“EA recognises the difficulty for schools and families in this situation and has taken a range of measures to address the staffing deficit.”

Justin McCamphill, national official of the teaching union NASUWT, said it was not only special schools that were affected by staff shortages.

“We are receiving regular reports from principals that they cannot get substitute teacher cover for absent teachers,” he said.

“The main factors are increased demand due to Covid absence, older teachers not wanting to return to the workplace due to fear of catching Covid, but increasingly the reason is that younger teachers are being attracted by secure jobs with better salaries elsewhere.”

The Department of Education said it was inevitable that there will continue to be cases of Covid-19 in schools in line with transmission in the wider community.

“Schools have a range of mitigations available to reduce the risk of transmission in the school environment and the PHA continue to provide advice to schools which require specialist public health advice on the management of multiple cases and clusters,” the Department said.

“We must all be aware that Covid-19 is still active in our communities,” the Department said.

“It has not gone away and parents, pupils and indeed wider society need to stay vigilant and not become complacent. Everyone has a role to play in ensuring that hygiene, social distancing and all other public health measures continue to be followed.

“The Department is aware of the difficulties that principals are experiencing in securing substitute teachers through NISTR, often contacting many to find that they are unavailable to work.

“NISTR is a user-maintained database and substitute teachers and schools engaging them need to update the system regularly and the EA, which manages NISTR, has reminded users of the importance of doing so.

“This year, Covid-19 has continued to impact both pupils and the teaching workforce, creating an unusually high demand for substitute teachers.

“At the same time our we have launched a range of new initiatives, such as the Engage Programme and our summer schools programme, to provide additional support to those pupils whose education has been most disrupted by the pandemic.

“These have provided extra employment opportunities for substitute teachers but have also reduced the number available to provide day to day cover in schools.”