End of children’s counselling service is a ‘cliff edge falling away’, says professional body

Funding for the Happy Healthy Minds programme is set to end on March 31.

A halt in funding for a youth counselling service will result in a ‘cliff edge of support’ falling away for vulnerable children, the professional body representing counsellors and psychotherapists has said.

The Happy Healthy Minds programme was launched in 2021/22 and provided therapeutic and counselling services for primary school children.

The programme incorporated a range of techniques, including play therapy, drama therapy, music therapy, art therapy and equine assisted therapy and learning.

The British Association for Counselling and Psychotherapy (BACP) have said they are devastated that the programme is set to come to an end.

"This crucial primary school counselling and other creative therapy support has been snatched away from children at a time when they are facing the distressing consequences of a mental health and cost of living crisis on their wellbeing,” said Jo Holmes, Young People and Families Lead.

"It’s vital that measures are put in place to prevent a cliff edge of support falling away in two weeks’ time.

"We’re also concerned for the therapists who have provided these essential counselling interventions and who now face their own financial uncertainty.

"Northern Ireland had been leading the way in providing mental health support for children and had been an example of best practice – but not any longer. We’re disappointed the promised evaluation on the programme never came to fruition as well. We would like to see the results of the evaluation completed and shared.

“Speaking to a school counsellor can be a transformative experience for children and young people. It can help them cope with the difficult circumstances they face in their lives - and to go on and flourish in the future. We’re deeply saddened that this programme will no longer be providing this for children in Northern Ireland.

“We will continue to work with Ministers and commissioners in Northern Ireland to try to ensure young people have access to school counselling and other creative therapy interventions.”

It comes after a statement from the Education Authority said it was ‘unlikely that the Department will be in a position to continue with this pilot after the end of March’.

In October 2022, then-Education Minister Michelle McIlveen announced a further £1.75 million would be provided to extend the programme until the end of March 2023.

On Wednesday night, Northern Ireland Mental Health Champion Siobhán O’Neill said she had been informed the programme would not be continuing after the end of the month.

"I've been informed that our Healthy Happy Minds primary school counselling programme, which made such huge difference to many children with poor mental health, will end on 31 March,” she tweeted.

“It's a massive loss and of course I've written to the Permanent Secretary to ask if anything can be done. It comes on the back of numerous conversations where I highlighted how vital this service was.

"DE (Department of Education) recognise this too, but it looks like they will have an extremely challenging budget for 2023-24. We are in such a devastating position.”

Sinn Féin Education Spokesperson Pat Sheehan said news of the cuts was ‘hugely disappointing’.

"The loss of this important service will have a negative impact on children and remove vital mental health support for young people in our schools,” he said.