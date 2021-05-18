Equality Bill for teachers supported by Assembly 

There was unanimous support for a motion in the Assembly yesterday calling for the end of religious discrimination in the teaching profession.

But disappointment was expressed by Ulster Unionist MLA Robbie Butler and SDLP MLA Daniel McCrossan that there were no ministers present at the debate.

And Alliance MLA Chris Lyttle, chair of Stormont’s Education Committee, said he was “genuinely shocked” at the non-attendance of members of the Executive.

Mr Lyttle is bringing a private members bill to the Assembly to repeal the laws which mean teachers in Northern Ireland remain exempt from fair employment legislation,.

“In the absence of any explanation it’s hard not to conclude that the failure of any Executive minister to attend is consistent with the failure to respond to this equality issue,” he said.

The motion was brought to the Assembly by the UUP, seeking to recognise “an archaic and unfair barrier to fair employment for teachers across our diverse community”.

Supporting the motion, Sinn Fein MLA Pat Sheehan told the Assembly “all teachers should be able to enjoy the same legislative protection as other workers”.

Geraldine McGahey, chief commissioner at the Equality Commission for Northern Ireland, said her organisation has long recommended the removal of the teachers’ exception.

“It’s our view that teachers should be able to enjoy the same legislative protections as other workers, that it is no longer acceptable to exclude the entire teaching workforce from the provisions of the fair employment legislation,” she said.