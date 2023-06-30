Erne College appoints new board of governors after old board resigned en masse

The Co Fermanagh school posted a letter on their website announcing the move.

A Co Fermanagh school has appointed a new board of governors after the previous board resigned en masse last month.

Nine of the 11 governors at the school had resigned in May, with the PSNI confirming enquiries were underway to establish the circumstances of the move.

On Thursday, the school posted a letter on its website signed by outgoing principal Mr James Jackson-Ware announcing that a new board of governors was now in place.

“I am delighted to inform you that Erne Integrated College now has a new Board of Governors appointed,” he said.

"Their full list of names are published on our school website. We are very fortunate to have a BoG (Board of Governors) of very talented and skilled people.

"We have already met as a full Board of Governors and completed important work.

"In addition, a BoG staffing appointments subcommittee has been created and they have already got down to work making five important teaching appointments on Tuesday past in preparation for the new academic year.”

Mr Jackson-Ware also took a swipe at “unfair media reporting” in the letter and said the school would “not be swayed or knocked off course by this and will continue to move from strength to strength”.

The letter also confirmed the school had addressed safeguarding and child protection concerns raised following the visit of the Education Training Inspectorate (ETI) in March 2023.

It comes after it was revealed in May that police were investigating the school after receiving “a report of allegations of non-recent inappropriate behaviour".

"An investigation has been launched and we are making enquiries to establish the circumstances," said a PSNI statement.

"We will continue to work with our partners to protect and safeguard children.

"There are no further details at this time."

The secondary school is about to celebrate its 30th anniversary, having been established as an integrated post primary establishment in 1994.