Erne Integrated College: PSNI investigating ‘inappropriate behaviour’ as most of Board of Governors resigns

Police are investigating a school in Co Fermanagh after receiving “a report of allegations of non-recent inappropriate behaviour".

This follows the resignations this week of the majority of the Board of Governors at Erne Integrated College in Enniskillen.

It has been confirmed that nine of the 11 governors have left.

"An investigation has been launched and we are making enquiries to establish the circumstances," said a PSNI statement.

"We will continue to work with our partners to protect and safeguard children.

"There are no further details at this time."

The secondary school is about to celebrate its 30th anniversary, having been established as an integrated post primary establishment in 1994.

The Department of Education has been urged to “step in quickly” to facilitate the future running of the school, which currently has 355 pupils.

Its principal, Mr Jimmy Jackson-Ware, has also announced his intention to retire at the end of the current school year.

In April, the Education and Training Inspectorate (ETI) published a report stating that the school’s “arrangements for safeguarding were unsatisfactory”.

The report further added that the ETI would return to the school within six weeks to “evaluate and report on the progress in addressing the unsatisfactory arrangements for safeguarding”.

The school said it would not be issuing a statement and would neither confirm or deny that all its governors have resignations.

The Department of Education has been contacted for a response.