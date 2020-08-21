Exam board chief apologises to Northern Ireland students for A-level grades chaos

The head of Northern Ireland examinations body CCEA has apologised for leaving tens of thousands of young people with reduced AS and A-Level grades.

Justin Edwards, the head of CCEA was appearing before this morning’s Education Committee at the Assembly, where he was questioned by members on the organisation’s response following the implementation of teacher assessed grades for all examinations.

Speaking in his opening remarks, Mr Edwards apologised for having added to the stress of pupils and their families at what is already a stressful time of the year and described the “exceptional circumstances” which led to the decision to implement the now scrapped grading algorithm.

He said: “It is clear that despite our best efforts, the alternative arrangements may have led to greater concern among students, parents and teachers during an already stressful time.

“I apologise on behalf of CCEA to all students, young people, parents, teachers and principals.

“The lessons learnt from this process will feed into such circumstances, as are dealt with in the future, to ensure that mistakes aren’t repeated.”

During questioning, the organisation also denied that the situation in Scotland had any bearing on the final grading model implemented here just days later, with Margaret Farragher from CCEA explaining, “Those models selected didn’t have anything to do with Scotland a few days prior”.

They also confirmed that the Education Minister Peter Weir had the final say on any decision taken, with Mr Weir writing to CCEA on 13 May, “specifying the exact approach we were to take in relation to A-level, AS and GCSE qualifications” and that the mandate was to “mitigate the risk to standards”.