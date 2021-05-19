Exams grading process a disaster waiting to happen, says SDLP’s McCrossan

The Education Minister has come under fire over the awarding of grades for exam-year students and faced a call to urgently publish the appeal guidelines.

SDLP MLA Daniel McCrossan told Stormont’s Education Committee the amount of controlled assessments faced by pupils after returning to school meant the grading process was “a disaster waiting to explode”.

Education Minister Peter Weir was appearing before the committee for what could be the final time as he looks set to be replaced when new DUP leader Edwin Poots names his ministerial team.

An angry Mr McCrossan told the minister he had received numerous complaints from parents whose children had returned to a “storm of assessments” since schools reopened.

Examinations body the CCEA provided test papers for schools which can be used to form part of the teacher-assessed grades being awarded to A-level, AS-level and GCSE pupils this summer.

“These young people have been forced into controlled assessments in circumstances where they had no face-to-face learning, when education has faced huge and considerable disruption, where there has been a unequal playing field and where other children have had the advantage of having extra tutoring and access to remote learning,” Mr McCrossnan said.

“This is a disaster waiting to happen. We need an appeals process to be published as soon as possible. This is urgent. I think this is going to blow up very badly.”

Committee chair Chris Lyttle MLA said the grading process had “created a dynamic of immediate assessment on school return”.

“I don’t think this committee could have been clearer in expressing concern,” he added.

“The minister has told us today the approach provides the necessary balance between emotional health, wellbeing and results. I think it’s clear we disagree.”

Mr Lyttle urged the CCEA to publish the appeal guidelines before officials appear in front of the committee on June 2.

The minister said his preference would have been for an earlier resumption of schools but added: “That wasn’t able to happen due to the health advice that was issued to schools. The evidence does have to [have] a level of robustness.”

Asked by Mr Lyttle if it was accepted that CCEA guidance placed a higher value on controlled assessments provided to schools by the examinations body, head of curriculum and assessment Dr Suzanne Kingon replied: “Evidence that is gathered under controlled conditions at the end of the course is likely to be the best reflector of the standard at which the child is performing.

“The tests are scaled back. There is nothing contingently wrong with a class test.”

Mr Weir also told the committee that a reduction in the number of exams for A-level, AS-level and GCSE students in the 2021/22 academic year would help reduce stress.

“The pressure of assessment will be reduced and, with fewer examinations to prepare for, I hope students will enjoy their learning,” he added.

“The emotional and mental health of young people is a high priority.”

While Mr Weir has decided against a public or committee consultation on the arrangements ahead of next year’s tests, he told MLAs his department had been trying to work directly with stakeholders.

“That’s very specifically with school leaders and those involved with the workforce,” he said.

“It is a level of balance. There’s a danger that a consultation would elongate the process.”

The minister also said a primary schools counselling pilot would begin in the next academic year, subject to funding.

“It’s not necessarily going to be a one-size-fits-all [approach],” he said, adding that primary schools have felt “they were the poor relation in the past” in terms of counselling provision.

The department told committee members there were around 400 post-primary school pupils on waiting lists for counselling services.

“It isn’t the overwhelming demand that may have been expected,” departmental official Ricky Thompson said.