Explainer: Everything you need to know about A-level results day in Northern Ireland

Exams have returned for the first time since 2019 (Ben Birchall/PA).

On Thursday morning over 25,000 pupils will receive their AS and A-level results in Northern Ireland.

The last time exams were held in 2019 just over 30% of entries were awarded A* or A grades.

However, for the first time since the pandemic began, results will be based on end-of-year exams.

To account for the serious disruption pupils have faced this year's exams will be graded more generously.

WHEN AND HOW DO I COLLECT RESULTS?

Pupils will receive A-level, AS-level and some BTec National results online from 8am on Thursday, but many will still choose to visit their school to pick them up.

Some schools and colleges have a preference so it is best check the arrangements.

If you've applied for a university course, the Universities and Colleges Admissions Service (Ucas) will start updating its systems at 8.15am. Updates can take several hours.

HOW HAVE GRADES BEEN DECIDED?

The number of marks needed for each grade is more lenient this year.

Students may need fewer marks to reach a particular grade, or if they are very close to the boundary for a higher grade, they may be looked at more favourably than in previous years.

In various courses, some parts of the curriculum were cut, and students were given additional advance information about areas to revise.

However, exam boards were criticised for mistakes on some papers, where pupils were tested on topics they had been told wouldn't come up.

Overall, A-level results are expected to be lower than in the last two years, when record numbers of students secured top grades but they are predicted to be higher pre-pandemic levels.

Scotland also had record results during the pandemic, and while the 2022 pass rate dropped, it was still better than 2019.

B-Tecs?

BTecs - Business and Technology Education Council qualifications - are vocational courses which are largely assessed through practical learning, with exams worth a small part of the final mark.

There are three different types: BTec Nationals are available from level 3, which is a similar standard to A-levels.

As with A-levels, this year's grade boundaries are more generous, both for units taken in school or college and for final exams.

Students are awarded a pass, merit, distinction or distinction*.

T-levels?

T-levels are a new type of technical qualification, designed for after your GCSEs.

They've been developed alongside employers to make sure that what you learn meets the needs of industry and prepares you for work - time is divided between classroom learning and industry placements.

T-levels began in autumn 2020, with more subjects added in 2021, and more due in 2022 and 2023.

Students are awarded a pass, merit, distinction or distinction*.

This is calculated from a "core" component (marked A* to E) and one or more "occupational specialism" components (marked pass, merit or distinction).

WILL IT BE HARDER TO SECURE A UNIVERSITY PLACE?

A record 667,000 students have applied this year, the Universities and Colleges Admissions Service (Ucas) said.

That is in part due to a rise in the number of 18-year-olds in the population.

Ucas expects more students to be offered a place on their chosen course but believes the process will be more competitive, especially for courses such as medicine and dentistry, as some universities stabilise their numbers after two years of growth.

The entry requirements set will have taken into account the fact grades are expected to be lower, the Department for Education said.

WHAT ABOUT PUPILS WHO ARE UNHAPPY WITH RESULTS?

Pupils who do not achieve the grades they wanted or expected should talk to their school or college, who can ask the awarding body to review their marks.

There is a right of appeal if pupils still believe the grade to be unfair after review. The exam board will look at the mark again and amend it if necessary.

BTec students can also appeal directly. If they're still not satisfied, you can request a review from the exams regulator Ofqual.

The appeal deadline is September 29, but if your higher education place depends on the outcome, pupils can request a priority review by 25 August.

To challenge vocational coursework marks pupils are advised to follow their school or college's internal appeals process.

The deadline for priority appeals is August 16 or August 30 for other appeals.

WHAT IF I DON’T GET THE GRADES I NEED?

Pupils who miss out on the grades required to get into a university or college can explore other options.

The admissions office at universities and colleges admissions office may have some flexibility for pupils who narrowly missed out or might suggest a different course for those who missed out on their first choice.

Another option is applying to Ucas' clearing process, which is how universities and colleges fill empty places.

If pupils are not already holding an offer from a university or college, and the course still has room, it is possible to apply through clearing until October 18.

Apprenticeships or traineeships are another alternative. Through the Apprenticeship NI programme people can work full time and gain an industry recognised qualification.

There are also entry-level jobs for those who want to go straight into work.

For those who need more time there is the potential to take a gap year to decide on the best route for you.