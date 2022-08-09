Explainer: How you can stretch the budget to meet school uniform costs

Some parents in Northern Ireland are struggling to meet school uniform costs

The pressure is being applied firmly on Board of Governors at schools across Northern Ireland as parents struggle to afford the mounting costs of uniforms.

And while the Department of Education has increased the grants available to those on the lowest incomes, many who do not meet the criteria are still left struggling to kit out their children with what they need to meet uniform policies at schools.

Here’s a few top tips to stretch the budget and kit out your children for school:

Do not buy what you can’t afford

This may seem a simple suggestion, and some schools may have specific requirements listed as part of their uniform policy, but you do not need to purchase everything on the list.

Think hard about what your child will need to wear and don’t buy extra items they simply are not going to need.

If you genuinely reason why you can’t afford any item, inform the school.

Being unable to afford a uniform should not be a barrier to your child being able to attend that school and take part in all school activities.

Point your school in the direction of the Department of Education uniform guidelines, which have been there for the last eleven years.

You don’t need to buy everything all at once

Uniforms will be available throughout the school year. Certain items of sportswear will not be needed until winter time. Buy them when you can afford them.

Shop around

Many items will be cheaper online, and stores like Asda and Tesco, even Next and Marks & Spencer have a range of trousers and shirts to suit all schools at lower prices.

Examples (prices correct as of August 2022):

Asda (George): Pack of two black regular leg school trousers, £9 (£4.50 per item); Pack of two grey permanent pleat school skirts, £9 (£4.50 per item).

Matalan: Pack of two black pull-on school trousers, £12 (£6 per item); Pack of two black box pleat school skirts, £10 (£5 per item).

M&S: Pack of two regular leg trousers, £13 (£6.50 per item); Permanent pleats school skirt, £8.

Next: Black formal straight trousers, £10; Pack of two black pleat skirts, £14 (£7 per item).

Sainsburys (Tu Clothing): Pack of four black skinny-fit trousers, £18 (£4.50 per item); Pack of two black permanent pleat skirts, £9 (£4.50 per item).

But be careful about the multi-packs. Think ‘do I really need four pairs of trousers?’ and buy two at half the price instead. Or you could share the cost of a multi-pack with another parent if the deal looks good?

Do not be afraid to buy second hand items

The stigma that used to exist around used clothing is rapidly disappearing. Think of them as retro, pre-loved.

Many schools now have their own dedicated pre-loved uniform shops which can be a great help in cutting down the cost of items.

Parent Teachers Association

Contact the PTA at your child’s school for information on how to go about sourcing items of uniform.

There will be many other parents who have gone through the process before and will know the best places to look and where the best bargains can be found.

Think about buying a little bigger than you need

Children grow quickly. Sizing up — especially in the more expensive items such as school blazers — can save money in the long term.

Trousers can always be taken up, skirts hemmed or taken in to extend their lifespan.

Some outlets sell school trousers with a ‘grow proof hem’ which can be take down when your child gets taller.

Check if you are eligible for a uniform grant

There’s no harm in finding out if you can apply, though in Northern Ireland it’s only up to £67.20 per child (with additional £26.40 for PE kit) compared to £150 in Scotland and England and £200 in Wales.

Double check the school uniform policy

Some items may be recommended rather than essential. Again, don’t be tempted into trying to buy more than you really need.

Outlet stores

School shoes can also be expensive but try searching outlet stores where you can find the same items, or last season’s slightly different style, usually at greatly reduced prices.

Don’t be afraid to repair uniforms from last year

A quick sew, buttons replaced etc can extend the life of a uniform. And wash at low temperatures to cut down on fading and fraying and extend the lifespan of items.

Always label your child’s uniform

Items can easily be lost or left behind in changing rooms and can obviously be expensive to replace. Named items are much easier to track down.

Check what you already have available

There’s little point in buying something your child might already have in their wardrobe.

Some items can be forgotten, left at the bottom of a cupboard and some of your relatives/friends may have items they no longer need and may be willing to swap of pass on to your child.