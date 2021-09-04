Extra staff is needed for ‘track and trace’ in Northern Ireland schools, union tells minister

McIlveen warned that latest cash injection won’t solve schools ‘crisis’

Crisis: Graham Gault said the extra cash was welcome, but it’s still not enough

Education Minister Michelle McIlveen has been told that easing the burden of track and trace requirements in schools requires extra staffing, not just cash.

The president of the National Association of Head Teachers (NAHT) was reacting after Michelle McIlveen pledged a further £5.65m in funding to help address the chaos gripping schools at the start of the new term.

He said school principals were facing "crisis”.

The funding announcement comes at the end of a week which has seen principals grapple with the complexities of safeguarding pupils and staff, with many saying they have been left to get on with the job with little assistance in navigating the process of managing positive Covid cases.

Mr Gault said that while the cash is welcome, more help is needed.

“Principals are, most definitely, in a crisis as a result of the sheer scale of positive cases and the associated contact tracing commitments," he said.

“We have expressed clearly that funds can only be useful in meeting the immediate need if appropriate mechanisms are in place to allow it to be directed towards need very quickly.

“We are looking forward to a meeting with the Department at the earliest opportunity in the coming week to enable this to be worked out.

“In the meantime, however, we anticipate that our school leaders will experience yet another weekend of contact tracing, leaving much of their essential core work unfortunately untouched.”

Last week, with some pupils already back in class, a 65-page document detailing the process for contact tracing landed in head teachers’ emails.

It included what the Public Health Agency (PHA) admitted were ‘complex’ details of how principals should manage the process.

Ms McIlveen has now acknowledged that schools are facing “pressure” due to the number of Covid cases and the implications of contact-tracing.

In a letter to principals yesterday, the Minister also said that a helpline for schools would stay open for longer from next Monday, with many head teachers saying they had given up hope of ever getting through to receive the advice they needed.

At Gaelscoil na Mona in North Belfast Principal Caireann Morgan documented the struggle with administration on social media.

“Tried six times this morning to submit Education Cell Positive Case reports — failed,” she said.

“It is simply wrong. We have been left to assess, juggle, record every case and parents’ anxieties about it all.”

The new guidance issued last week from the PHA is based on Department of Health (DoH) policy guidance, with teachers calling for a bespoke guidance for schools.

Generally pupils and staff who are close contacts and have no symptoms do not have to self-isolate if they have recently tested positive for the virus themselves. If they have not received a positive test within the previous 90 days, then they can cut their period of self-isolation with a negative PCR test.

In her letter, Ms McIlveen said she was aware of “a number of issues” for schools around “contact tracing, due to the new rules on close contacts, the numbers of cases and the pressure which this had caused in some schools”.

She said the Department of Education, the Education Authority (EA), the PHA and DoH had been working to quickly address the issues.

Promising a further £5.65m from the EA in extra funding, she said it would “assist schools in addressing the current challenges presented by Covid-19 cases, contact tracing and asymptomatic testing” and there would also be other immediate changes to some operations.”