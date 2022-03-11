Face mask restrictions lifted for NI post-primary pupils

Michelle McIlveen during her first engagement as Northern Ireland Minister for Education visiting Ballysillan Primary School and Nursery in north Belfast.

The Education Minister had told post primary schools in Northern Ireland that the wearing of face coverings will no longer be required for pupils from Monday.

The announcement brings schools here into line with those in the rest of the UK and the Republic of Ireland.

In a written statement to the Assembly, Michelle McIlveen said she was removing the need for post-primary pupils to wear masks in class which had been in place since the start of the academic year in August 2021.

“While the use of face coverings, as part of the suite of in-school mitigations, has undoubtedly been beneficial in reducing the numbers of positive cases in schools, they have disrupted learning by making communication with teaching staff and peers more difficult,” the Minister said.

“Many young people will also have found the wearing of face covering for long periods to have been uncomfortable.

“I have taken into account the views of the Department of Health, trade unions, school staff, the parents who have either spoken or written to me and the young people who I have met in schools and through other avenues.

“I have also taken into account a range of studies from across the UK on this issue.

“As a result of my review of this guidance, from 21 March, the recommendation that face coverings are worn by post-primary pupils in classrooms will be removed from my Department’s guidance.

“Their use at this stage will still be recommended in corridors, communal areas and on public and school transports.”

The Minister added she would be writing to all schools to inform them of the decision.

The announcement comes as latest attendance figures show the number of pupils and staff who have been absent from school for Covid related reasons has fallen in recent weeks.

According to the latest Department of Education figures, 1.6% of pupils were absent from school with a suspected or confirmed case of Covid-19 in the week beginning Monday, February 28, the lowest rate of pupil absence due to Covid since before Christmas.

Staff absence through Covid was also down to the lowest level since the start of 2022.

But there are still warning from unions that many schools are continuing to struggle with staff absences.

“We’ve been hearing from members that the impact of Covid is still very real in many of our schools,” said Graham Gault, interim director with the National Head teachers’ Association.

“There are still many children being directly and indirectly impacted by the virus and many school leaders are still struggling to safely staff their schools.”